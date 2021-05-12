Alfredo Gutiérrez, the ex-Borrego who joins the ranks of the NFL

A new ex-Wild Boar joins the ranks of the NFL: Alfredo Gutierrez he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers.

The 25-year-old from the Bachelor of Marketing in the Tec de Monterrey, Campus Monterrey, was chosen through the International Player Pathway Program 2021.

“I am ready for this opportunity to be part of an NFL team, I will have a three-year contract,” Gutiérrez said in an interview with Telemundo sports journalist Carlos M. Ramírez.

From Tijuana, Mexico, to San Francisco with the @ 49ers!

A great player

“His height and weight were the first qualities they observed from NFL International and that, in coordination with the National Student Soccer Organization (ONEFA) in Mexico, favored Gutiérrez to give continuity and be invited to participate in the International Players Program of the League ”, said in a statement the NFL Mexico.

Gutiérrez is 2.08 meters tall and weighs 155 kilograms; In addition, he must report to the Bay team in the next few days.

The offensive lineman joins Isaac Alarcon, another Borregos Monterrey player who was chosen last year by the Dallas cowboys and stayed on the reserve team.

In addition, in January he signed a contract with which he will be able to compete for being part of the team in the following season.

The Sheep 71

In his passage through Borregos Monterrey, Gutiérrez distinguished himself by his great height and strength. He stood out, with his number 71, on the team’s offensive line.

It was an important piece for the team to win the CONADEIP Premier Conference championship in 2019.

The native of Tijuana, Baja California, thus has the opportunity to fulfill the dream of his life, to be an NFL player.

The International Players Program was instituted in 2017 and aims to provide international athletes with the opportunity to compete in the NFL, improve their skills and – ultimately – earn a spot on a team.

Isaac Alarcón was the first Mexican to emerge from the League’s International Players Program to get a spot with an NFL team. (Luis Mario García, Monterrey Campus)