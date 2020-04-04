Alfredo Coto, owner of the supermarket chain, personally led a protest with his employees after the closure of a branch in Ramos Mejía, in La Matanza, and accused Mayor Fernando Espinoza of having acted with “Political motivations”.

This afternoon, Coto and his wife Gloria, along with a group of workers, protested at the door of the premises, which was closed by municipal employees. When asked if the closure was due to a price increase, the businessman categorically denied it and personally blamed the mayor of the municipality.

According to reports, the municipal authorities alleged an alleged lack of hygiene standards. “They closed for a cake that was next to a chicken. This is a political issue, “said the delegate.

Visibly angry, Coto challenged Espinoza to appear at the branch so they could “inspect the market together.” “If something needs to be corrected, we quickly do it. Here people with many years of experience work who are not mistaken, but if there was an error it is fixed, ”insisted the businessman.

Coto also assured that he tried to communicate several times with the mayor but never had an answer. “Let him attend to me if he shows his face. Obviously he is not the right man to govern La Matanza, ”he said.

“We are the productive apparatus, we are dedicated to work,” lamented the businessman.