Alfredo Adame responds to those who call him misogynistic and homophobic – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Faced with the constant remarks that he is a misogynist man, Alfredo Adame He defends himself against the attacks by assuring that the only bad thing he has done to a woman was to take away her credit cards, referring to his ex-wife Mary Paz Banquells.

The only one who said anything against me was Mary Paz Banquell, my ex-wife, who after 22 years. She said recently that I did psychological violence to her “

Adame, 62, claimed that her ex never said he hit, insulted or humiliated her, and only referred to psychological violence.

Yes I exercised it, the psychological violence for her is that I took her credit cards after surprising her in thefts, robberies and all that stuff. And to stop talking about the deceptions, the lies. And then he says that I exercised psychological violence. It will have been the last three months “

Photo: Cuartocuro

The actor said that, contrary to what many believe, he has not had a single scratch of the many controversial in which he is involved.

And now, in the last two years, I have found myself in controversy because people look for me, they want my reflectors, they want their five minutes of fame with me, but I conducted myself for 30 years in my life as a decent, hardworking man, educated, courteous, gentleman, with values, with principles and morals. So, do you think this gossip is going to damage my person, my image? Nothing”

Too it was said defender of the LGBT + community, thus responding to all those who want to attack him by saying that he is homophobic.

It makes me really stupid and primitive that the issue of the LGBTI community now scandalizes people. Fortunately, channels are already being opened, legislation on gender equality is already being legislated. I am a universal being, I do not dislike anyone, I love everyone “

Source: Excelsior