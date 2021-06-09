Alfredo Adame responded to the mockery of Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Carlos Trejo and Rey grupero – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Alfredo Adame was the target of ridicule and criticism after in the last elections of June 6 did not get even 1% in the preference of the voters of the mayor’s office Tlalpan, where the actor ran with the intention of getting a seat in the House as federal deputy in the hands of the Progressive Social Networks Party (RSP).

After being in last place in the electoral contest against the winner, his former sister-in-law Rocío Banquells, who ran for the PAN-PR-PRD coalition, got the deputation of that mayor of Mexico City in the so-called “largest election in history.”

After transcending that the political party will lose its registration due to the low electoral preference, characters such as the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the “ghost hunter” Carlos Trejo and the youtuber Rey grupero they made fun of the television host. It was even his ex-wife Diana Golden who claimed that Adame was “a poor devil.”The actor criticized that Gustavo Adolfo allegedly caused a problem in the Pinal family (Photos: Archivo Infobae // Instagram @gustavoadolfoinfante)

Now the actor defended himself and lashed out at his enemies. This is what he said in an interview with the Gossip program:

“That trio of pigs… Who are they to compare to me? They don’t have a track record, they don’t have prestige, they haven’t been successful at anything ”, referring to the mentioned characters.

Angry, the ex-husband of Marypaz Banquells referred to the current controversy that the Imagen Televisión journalist faces after giving space to Frida Sofía two months ago, who denounced that her grandfather Enrique Guzmán had “groped” her since she was five years old. “( Gustavo Adolfo) is a pig that is spitting mud out of his mouth, see what he’s doing with the Guzmán Pinal family, with other people, that’s what he is and he openly mocked, do you think that naco toad is going to me? Does it matter what Carlos Trejo thinks or what he thinks or what a transgender stallion like Rey Grupero thinks? Nothing happens”. A few months ago, a woman assured that Adame tried to hire her to defame the yotuber Rey grupero: she wanted him to say that “he was her pimp” (Photo: Instagram @reygruperomx @ alfredoadame2021)

Regarding his staunch enemy Carlos Trejo, with whom he has been starring in multiple fights for years in the media, he once again expressed himself with contempt, and also condemned the presenters of the program Esteban Macías and Martha Susana for presenting him with images of the “ghost hunter”:

“I wonder who is more of an idiot? This idiot or you who give him and make him your rockstar… The journalists of shows in the United States do not do that, they want to warm me up, people know me and know who I am. They are stupid, if you wanted to be objective you would have asked me what they asked me, they don’t make me listen to this idiot ”, he claimed.

The actor also accused that in the Tlalpan mayor’s office “there was a black hand”, because assured that at a certain point in the elections, he held the lead in counting the votes with more than 50% of voters’ preferences, and stressed that he has felt the support of citizens who have shown solidarity with him.

Adame again referred to his opponents, and assured that he will return home “to continue eating three times a day.” He also declared to be a successful businessman and that “They miss it,” so he will not contest the election or seek a vote count.

“Do you know what they put me on my social networks? ‘I congratulate you’, ‘you are the truth’, what is happening on social networks? … frustrated and bitter people who will never be like me, who will never have the success that I have, who will never have any 1% of what I have, and that are frustrated and bitter people who want to annoy me, “he concluded.

