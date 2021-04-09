Alfredo Adame is linked to prosecution for tax crime



Alfredo Adame.

Photo: Saúl Díaz / Reform Agency

Alfredo Adame He was linked to a process by the control judge for Federal Criminal Justice del Reclusorio Sur, in Mexico City, for the crime of falsity or omission in the change of tax domicile and not having notified the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

According to the indictment, the SAT tried to verify Adame’s tax address, but could not locate itTherefore, the Ministry of Finance decided to file an accusation with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) against him.

However, Alfredo won’t be in jail yet, because this crime does not include informal preventive detention, so the federal judge agreed that take this process on probation.

It is worth mentioning that, This crime includes a penalty of three months to three years in prison to whom he falsely renders to the Federal Taxpayers Registry, the data, reports or notices to which he is obliged.

This fact adds to the controversy due to the leak of an audio where he allegedly talks about a plan to keep money from his campaign now that he has a candidacy for federal deputy for the Progressive Social Networks (RSP) party, this in terms of politics, but within the world of show business, the list is endless.

