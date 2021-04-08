Alfredo Adame is linked to a process for omitting data before the SAT – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The candidate for a federal deputation by the party Progressive Social Networks (RSP), Alfredo Adame, He was linked to a process by a federal judge during the night of Wednesday, April 7, because he did not report his change of tax address to the STax Administration Service (SAT).

The control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the South Prison of CDMX, Felipe de Jesús Delgadillo Padierna, also linked the actor and driver to the process, after the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) filed a complaint against him.

According to the reports, the SAT tried to verify the tax address of Alfredo Adame, but without obtaining results. All of this caused the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) report the incident to the FGR.

Alfredo Adame will not be arrested and confined in a social rehabilitation center while due process is being carried out, because the crime for which he is accused does not require the precautionary measure of preventive detention.

Information from | Vanguardia