He already had a fight with his ex-wife Mary Paz, his sister-in-law Rocío Banquells, Laura Zapata, his ex Diana Golden, Laura Bozzo and Carlos Trejo, but the list goes on because now Alfredo Adame got involved in a lawsuit with Gustavo Adolfo Infante that could go to court.

A few days ago the presenter of the First Hand program denounced that the 62-year-old actor posted his cell phone number on social media, for which you have said that you will take legal action.

Watch the video at minute 11:30

“What this poisonous toad, journalism pig says, does not interest me because that is Gustavo Adolfo Infante, he is a pig, a dirty, filthy people, who does pure things, you see what he brings with Frida Sofía right now, it is very serious what he’s doing, ”said Adame, who categorically denied having published the journalist’s phone number.

“People vomit it up, what he’s doing and what he’s doing with Ninel Conde and what he’s doing with everyone is very serious. Gustavo Adolfo Infante is a journalism pigThese people should not be on the air, there is nothing more dangerous for a country than a stupid with initiative, inept, ignorant and uneducated doing television or networks ”.

He assured that despite everything that is said about him, the public knows who he is.

In the 33 years of being a public figure, he pointed out, he has conducted himself as a decent, educated, hard-working man with values.

The smear campaign that he claimed has been orchestrated against him has in no way affected his career as a candidate for Federal Deputy.

“Possibly two years ago I became controversial until the water reached my neck and at that moment I began to deal punches to everyone, to the old grumblings and to these idiots,” said Adame.

BY: Paula Ruiz