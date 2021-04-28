Alfredo Adame apologizes for mentioning the mother to citizens. I was a victim of fury, he says – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Alfredo Adame apologized after the controversial confrontation he had against motorists during the beginning of his campaign as a candidate for Federal Deputy in Tlalpan, for the Progressive Social Networks Party (RSP).

Through a video, the actor and presenter affirmed that he was a victim of anger after the attacks that a vehicle driver launched against him, however, he stressed that he will control himself to give the image that the party asks for.

“Last weekend I was involved in a vehicular incident in which I reacted in a way that is not the line that a serious political party like Progressive Social Networks should follow. I was a victim of anger and fury when I felt attacked and I responded in a way that is not what the party has in mind so that its candidates make a serious proposal, “said Adame.

Due to this situation, Alfredo Adame apologized to his colleagues from the political party, the brigade team and the driver who had the altercation at the Six Flags amusement park.

“Because of this attitude, which is not really the one that suits the party, our thing is to heal Mexico and unite it instead of disuniting it and creating conflicts and problems,” he said.

Adame promised that his reactions will be positive and proactive to show citizens the seriousness of the party he represents, avoiding causing problems that reflect a bad image.

“It is my commitment, I have learned a lesson, in politics you have to have thick skin and a long wick … I let you know that I have a commitment to you between now and the end of the campaign and I will behave the way I am a candidate for federal Deputy must lead ”, he pointed out.

Before Alfredo Adame came out to give his statements, Pedro Pablo de Antuñano, RSP state leader, released a statement in which he made an “energetic warning” for the candidate to conduct himself with respect and cordiality towards the citizenry.

In addition, the driver, the militants and the public were apologized for the verbal aggression made by Adame.

“I understand that in the private sphere if you receive an insult you have the right to defend yourself; however, we find ourselves in a public sphere where, as candidates for popularly elected positions and as a national political party, we are obliged to set a good example and respect citizens, even when we are the object of aggression ”.