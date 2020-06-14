© ..com; Victor Chavez / WireImage

Alfredo Adame and Laura Bozzo relived their old grudges by fighting when they were together on a television show. What happened?

For some time, Laura Bozzo and Alfredo Adamehave had some friction; therefore, the actor was surprised when he was invited by the producer Magda rodriguez to participate in the first broadcast of the program that the host launched, whose name is Laura uncensored.

« I said to her:‘ With pleasure, Magda; Of course yes. Nothing else I clarify one thing: Laura [Bozzo] and I had a run-in a year ago where I tore her to pieces and went to her jugular, « Adame told the Mexican radio program Todo para la mujer (Radio Formula). « At the first insult, at the first offense, at the first attempt at derogation or at the first attempt at humiliation, the mother lied to me and left the forum. »

Just a few seconds from the start of the recordings, the Peruvian launched attacks against the interpreter of Hugo Arteaga in the soap opera Por amar sin ley.

« Suddenly [Bozzo] It begins: ‘This program, which is new, where Alfredo Adame is, who is a man who…’ started shooting me a little bit, ”he continued. « You said we disgusted you [los actores que entran a la política]. I do not have to disgust you, you disgust me more than you bring all this garbage of programs to Mexico where you revile, humiliate, mock the miseries of the family, especially, of the humble families, ”he replied.

The confrontation between the two became greater when she accused him of misogynism: « That you hit them, you attack women, the violent ones and you offend them. »

« I challenge you [dijo él a Bozzo]: ‘If you put me in front of a woman who I have laid a hand on, insulted, reviled, humiliated, shaken or offended, I give you a million dollars, » he warned.

The confrontation escalated, until Alfredo Adame kept his promise and left the forum.