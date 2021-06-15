Alfredo Adame accuses Gustavo Adolfo and other famous people of trying to assassinate him – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Alfredo Adame considers that his face provokes envy to such a degree that because he is handsome they have tried to assassinate him. The driver, who inspired a cumbia for his defeat in the recent elections, assures that Gustavo Adolfo Infante and other celebrities have put together a plan to disappear him.

The presenter, who was evidenced by his apparent desire to steal money from the electoral campaigns, accused Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Carlos Trejo, Rey Grupero and Pablo Mendizábal of wanting to assassinate him and assures that the plans they have to attempt against his life are still in place. .

The one who has also worked as an actor, indicated in an interview with TV Notes magazine that in the middle of last year a producer, named Héctor Aguilar, sought him out to be part of a reality show based on Big Brother.

In the production, Adame had to live with personalities with whom he has had conflicts for years, such as Carlos Trejo. He commented that such a producer Aguilar did not exist and in reality the objective was to set him up in an unknown location in Aguascalientes to be tortured and beaten by celebrities with whom he has publicly fought and maintained that Gustavo Adolfo was the head of the macabre plan.

“I have no doubt that Gustavo Adolfo is the intellectual head of a macabre plan to harm me or kill me, and all because he is a short drug addict who envies me because I am handsome and a millionaire; he planned to take me to a ranch on the Zitácuaro highway with Carlos Trejo, Rey Grupero, Héctor Aguilar and Pablo Mendizábal “

In his statements, he stated that it is not explained why Infante began to humiliate him on television and gave in to invite Rey Grupero and Trejo to his program, “De Primera Mano,” to rant against him.

“Everything was going well between us. Look, Gustavo Adolfo is a person who has always been envious of me; the guy is frustrated, bitter, self-conscious. He was lucky enough to go from being Pati Chapoy’s boot-licker to being Quiñones’ trusted man on Radio 13; but he is a despicable being who gets involved with trans, he has a lot of tail to be stepped on, “said Adame.

Regarding the alleged plan with which they wanted to disappear him, he added that he was able to discover it thanks to the help of one of his producers.

“I have a YouTube channel and my producer, Fernando, who is also from Aguascalientes, began to investigate in his land who this guy was, this because I asked him to. It turns out that this guy, Héctor Aguilar, no one knew him there, he was not who he claimed to be. I no longer had any doubts that it was a plan to disappear ”.

The driver assured that what they wanted was to take him to a ranch in Zitácuaro in collusion with Gustavo Adolfo Infante and the other celebrities mentioned to hit or kill him. He explained that they asked him to go without a car and alone, in addition to insisting that he not say anything about the project because they could steal their idea.

Gustavo Adolfo responded to Adame’s accusations, indicating that the Big Brother-style project is real and that they decided not to have the ex-host of “Hoy”. He commented that Héctor is indeed a businessman in the world of music and has worked as Rafael Inclán’s assistant; He said that his idea was to bring together famous controversial figures such as Ghostbusters, Rey Grupero, Alfredo Adame, Niurka Marcos and Karla Panini, taking special interest in the former deputy candidate, however, they decided not to take him into account.

About the insults that Adame has thrown at him, Infante commented that they are the result of his senseless outbursts of anger and he is currently a person without a career or support due to his controversies.

“Yes, that I am short, frog-faced, envious, that I have never been able to have a woman and so on. Okay, but I don’t think her life is pretty: she has no friends, her children don’t talk to her, she doesn’t have a partner and she doesn’t have a job, and her reputation is shattered. He is crazy, finished and in ruins! ”Said Gustavo Adolfo Infante.