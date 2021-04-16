Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octupus

Alfred Molina, actor who played the Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 (2004), confirmed that he will reprise the role of the iconic villain in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The premiere of the latter is still scheduled for December 17, 2021. The first time we heard of his alleged signing was in December 2020 after a report by The Hollywood Reporter. Now, however, Molina has opened up in an interview with Variety, also explaining how he got involved in the project.

We know that Marvel Studios and Disney are trying to keep a lot of details about their upcoming feature films under wraps. The signing of Alfred Molina, of course, was no exception. The actor noted that The producer asked him not to talk about his participation in Spider-Man: No Way HomeHowever, hiding such an important role was impossible even for Mickey Mouse. Hollywood picked up the news and in December we all found out.

Alfred Molina has already recorded his scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and did not hesitate to pronounce on the matter. It is a fact that we will see Doctor Octopus on the big screen again. “When we were filming, we all had orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be a big secret. But, you know, it’s all on the internet. In fact, I described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood, ”the actor laughed, adding:

“It was wonderful. It was very interesting to come back after 17 years to play the same role. “ Alfred Molina

Although Molina is not allowed to delve into the narrative terrain of Spider-Man: No Way Home, he did reveal a clue that will drive Marvel fans crazy. When the actor asked Jon Watts (screenwriter of the feature film) how Doctor Octopus will return, the writer answered him the following: “In this universe, no one really dies”.

Developing…

