Alfred Molina confirms that he will be Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 and will be rejuvenated with CGI

It has finally been confirmed. There are no more doubts … SpiderVerse confirmed. It was thanks to actor Alfred Molina that we now know the truth. For quite some time it was revealed in various media that the actor would return to play Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but we were not sure if he would give life to the same character from Spider-Man 2 – 93%.

The film directed by Sam Raimi, sequel to Spider-Man – 89%, it is one of the most recognized and popular superhero films in history, and it is something very special for fans to have back one of the villains with whom audiences most strongly connected emotionally.

With Molina’s statements, it seems increasingly logical that Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be a SpiderVerse movie in which not only will the actors of the previous installments of Spider ManInstead, we will have old characters joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the multiverse.

It was wonderful, it was very interesting to come back after 17 to play the same character, since now I have a double chin, crow’s feet and a very slight, but very slight, pain in my lower back.

This first statement revealed that it is the same Doctor Octopus that we already know. But even more revealing is what he said next, when asked about how he would return after his character died at the end of Spider man 2. According to Molina, director Jon Watts told him that Octopus will be picked up from sinking at the end of his film. He then explained that he will be digitally rejuvenated (via Comic Book):

[Jon Watts] He saw me and said ‘did you see what we did with [Robert Downey Jr.] Y [Samuel L. Jackson]? ‘ I don’t have the same physical ability that I had 17 years ago. That is a fact. Then I remembered that the tentacles do all the work

