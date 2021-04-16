Alfred Molina confirms that he plays the same Doc Ock in Spider-Man 3

The movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to attract the attention of fans for the little information that is coming from her. Also, we have all those rumors that are ringing about the Spiderverse. The movie is confirmed as part of the multiverse arc that has started “WandaVision” (in a way we don’t know yet), will continue with this third Spider-Man and will culminate with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Spider-verse rumors are not yet confirmed, but they are confirmed the participation of the actors Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina in the film, to play in theory to Electro and Doctor Octopus, villains who already interpreted in previous films of Spider-Man. It is not very clear if they are the same versions or not, but considering that in the UCM we have the multiverse, time travel and alternative timelines, any possibility seems possible. However, Molina has now confirmed that will play the same Doctor Octopus who gave life in 2002’s “Spider-Man 2”.

This revelation has occurred during an interview with Variety in which he has happily recounted his experience in the filming of the film, filming that has already ended, and the return to a role he played two decades ago.

It was wonderful. It was very interesting to come back after 17 years to play the same role, considering that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a beard, crow’s feet and a slightly dubious lower back.

We well know that in “Spider-Man 2”, Molina played the scientist Otto Octavius ​​who ends up becoming the villain Doctor Octopus. His fusion reactor turns him against Peter / Spider-Man and Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), and puts all of New York City in danger. In the film’s climactic scene, Peter appeals to Otto’s good side, and Otto drowns himself and his reactor in the East River before the city is destroyed.

The revelation that Alfred Molina makes is that the story of Doctor Octopus that we will see in this Spider-Man 3 would continue where we left it there. According to Molina, he had initial conversations with the director Jon watts on how his version of Octopus would fit into the movie. The director confirmed that the new film would take up the story of Doc Ock from “that moment” on the river.

When the actor asked Jon Watts, the director of “No Way Home,” how the movie would bring Doc Ock back, since, as he pointed out, “I have died,” Molina says the director told him: “In this universe, nobody really dies.”.

Undoubtedly, very direct statements that point to the idea that we are going to recover Doctor Octopus in his 2002 version. And if there were even more doubts, Molina has also talked about his rejuvenationWell, almost 20 years have passed since that movie, and logically it has aged, and is now 67 years old. When posing this question to the director, he mentioned the CGI.

He just looked at me and said, ‘Have you seen what we’ve done with Bob Downey Jr. and Sam Jackson?’

Recall that in the 2016 movie “Captain America: Civil War,” Marvel Studios used CGI to rejuvenate Robert Downey Jr. to make him look the same as in 1991; and in 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” also set in the 90s, Samuel L. Jackson played a younger version of his character, Nick Fury, as he was rejuvenated by CGI.

