On the 40th anniversary of the death of Alfred Hitchcock, there are many tributes, both in written version and in · television marathon · format, that extol and remember the always recognizable figure of the British filmmaker.

There is no title that does not stand out within the cinematography of Hitchcock, the master of suspense and a benchmark between the 40s and 60s. However, ten are the films that, by perfectly amalgamating the ingredients of a Hitchcockian film, are part of this particular tribute to the London director on the 40th anniversary of his death.

“The man who knew too much” (1934) and (1956)

Knocking on the doors of Hollywood is not an easy task, let alone for a European director. A very marked stamp or a masterpiece should accompany any filmmaker who wants to attract the attention of the movie mecca and Hitchcock obviously had both.

A story of espionage, kidnappings and, something very much of Hitchcockian cinema, decontextualized characters and victims of confusion mark the plot of an English film that was so successful that producer David O. Selznick would offer Hitchcock an exclusive contract in Hollywood and This one, years later (1956), would re-shoot the film, under an American label, with James Stewart and Doris Day as protagonists.

“Suspicion” (1941)

A train -identifying element of Hitchcock’s cinema- serves as the setting for the meeting between a profited Johnnie Aysgarth (Cary Grant) who uses his charms to cajole the naive Lina McLaidlaw, played by a magnificent Joan Fontaine -who would take the Oscar to best actress for this role.

A story with romantic overtones that, as usual in Hitchcock, ends up diluted in suspense and the suspicion on the part of the always beautiful protagonist that her new companion plans to end her to benefit from her inheritance.

“Spellbound” (1945)

The trauma of World War II sparked great interest in psychology in the 1940s. Under this premise, “Spellbound” became one of the first blockbusters that dealt with psychoanalysis and mental illness through, once again, a complicated and intriguing relationship between a psychiatrist (Ingrid Bergman) and her new boss (Gregory Peck ), with whom he falls in love and amnesia forces him to analyze his dreams to determine his role in a murder.

“Notorious” (1946)

Sharp and effective in her shots, “Notorious”, starring Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman and a wonderful Claude Rains, shows the power of the image, above that of the word, and the skill of a filmmaker who knows what he is doing behind from the camera to make the visual element count and do it forcefully.

An unprecedented work of art that sublime combines an idyllic but complicated love story with the darkness and murky context of Nazi espionage.

“Under Capricorn” (1949)

With certain echoes of the always identifiable “Rebecca” (1940), a convulsed and forbidden love relationship lays the foundation for a quiet drama in which Hitchcock finds pleasure in long takes, which he takes advantage of to address the story of Charles Adare (Michael Wilding), who returns to Australia to discover that her childhood love, Lady Harrietta (Ingrid Bergman), has become an alcoholic and hides, as usual in Hitchcockian cinema, dark secrets.

“Dial M for Murder” (1954)

If someone wonders how the times of a narrative are handled, in addition to seeing Christopher Nolan, all he has to do is go to “Dial M for murder” and take note of how the British filmmaker borders on technical excellence to tell the story. of a calculated crime that becomes perfect, not in the result but in the effect on the viewer.

“Vertigo” (1958)

Psychology returns to the screen through one of the greatest titles in the Hitchcock universe, “Vertigo”, considered one of the best films in film history. His way of absorbing the viewer, even from the credits, creates an unparalleled precedent that gives value to the definition of ‘genius of suspense’.

Hypnotic and symbolic-laden, the film, which tells the story of tormented detective Scottie Fergusson (James Stewart) – who suffers from vertigo – returns to play with forbidden love and delve into the psychology of the characters to create a dark and full of suspense that even generates ‘vertigo’ in its viewers.

“North by northwest” (1959)

The purest entertainment made into a movie. “North by Northwest”, performed by Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint, brings back the confusion, the misunderstanding and, why not, the laughter and a frenetic rhythm to create an exciting suspense work that marked the transition of the decade from 50 to 60.

“Psycho” (1960)

Few people will fail to recognize this title or to remember the famous shower scene with Janet Leigh, who is already part of the history of cinema.

However, beyond the terror that “Psycho” generates, what is admirable about this film is the ability to mix the horror of a disturbing character like Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) with the sparkling entertainment of a story with one of the most dramatic plot twists. daring that the cinema has given.

“The birds” (1963)

Surrealism, a blonde in a green suit (Tippi Hedren) and a disturbing group of birds are the ingredients to create a film whose simplicity and sensation of terror is achieved thanks to a strange premise and the use of · out of field ·.

The secret, as in many of Hitchcock’s works, lies in what is not seen on the screen, what boils (like the sound of birds flapping) out of plane and causes a sensation as distressing as it is pleasant for the viewer. This is the world of Hitchcock, strange, absorbing and visually pleasing.