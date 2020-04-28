Alfred Hitchcock died on April 29, 1980, 40 years ago. And although his final phase was not the best, he was always the subject of a cult. In France, the officiant was François Truffaut, who wrote a famous interview book – Le Cinéma Selon Alfred Hitchcock, released in Brazil as Hitchcock-Truffaut (Claude Chabrol and Eric Rohmer also wrote a book about him). In English, there were countless books, but the definitive one, in terms of critical approach, is that of Robin Wood, Hitchcock’s Films, which focuses on the analysis of a small number of films.

In 1995, a poll with directors, to celebrate the centenary of cinema, identified him as the greatest and most influential of filmmakers. Called the master of suspense, Hitchcock made a commercial cinema, as an aesthetic option. He sought the public and even gave Truffaut an advice: “When making your films, think of the Japanese.” In other words, a public quite different from the French, formed by his compatriots. Thinking like that did not prevent Hitchcock from being authorial and experimental. It was a precursor to global cinema.

Born in London on August 13, 1899, the story is known that he was a boy when his father sent him to the nearby police station with a note. He asked the deputy to arrest him. The Hitch boy brought the traumatic experience to life. The fact that he received a strict religious education also helped to shape his character and weave fantasies about guilt in his imagination. As a director, he explored his own fears and those of others like no other. It had a first English phase, another longer and more important in the USA and the third, final, back to English cinema. He became the most popular of the directors of his time because, with a great sense of personal marketing, he started making points, appearing in the films themselves. The audience waited to see him and, by the way, feeling that the spectators were deviating from the story to look for him in the scenes, Hitchcock tried to appear early on.

Appears passing by with a hat through the window of Marion Crane’s office, that is, Janet Leigh, in Psychosis. She carries the dogs – and they were her dogs, Geoffrey and Stanley – at the exit of the store where Melanie /Tippi Hedren buy the birds. Precisely these two films form with Marnie, the Confessions of a Thief – which Truffaut defined as a sick masterpiece for his, shall we say, flaws – a trilogy of Oedipus characters. Oedipus refers to the Greek tragedy and also to the complex formulated by the father of psychoanalysis. Freud and Hitchcock were born to each other. In Hollywood, in the 1940s, Hitchcock pioneered the incorporation of psychoanalytic concepts into fiction, and the dream scenes in When Speech the Heart were created by Salvador Dali. In the 1950s, he made his greatest masterpieces – Rear Window, Vertigo / A Body that Falls, International Intrigue. The biggest? There is controversy. For many people, including the author of the text, nothing beats the block formed by Psycho, The Birds and Marnie, in terms of style and density of themes. Like the Odessa staircase, in the classic Battleship Potemkin, by Sergei M. Eisenstein, from 1925, the murder in the Psycho shower is another of the most imitated scenes in the history of cinema.

In the films, Hitchcock developed the idea of ​​cold blondes, which turned out to be volcanoes in intimacy. He offered great roles to Ingrid Bergman, Grace Kelly, Kim Novak, Eva-Marie Saint. With Tippi Hedren, the star of The Birds and Marnie, the unlikely occurred. Hitchcock fell in love with her, tried to harass her. She reacted and, according to legend, called him fat and ridiculous, which had a devastating effect on the already old filmmaker, in his late 60s. Tippi touched a vulnerable spot – Hitchcock’s own body. Which leads to a visceral topic – the body in Hitchcock. In a small book, of few pages, in the old Encanto Radical Collection, by Editora Brasiliense, Inácio Araújo made one of the most intelligent approaches to cinema according to Hitchcock. In a world where everything is a sign and where the most apparent and the most secret go hand in hand, bringing out the secret is the Hitchcockian operation par excellence.

Suspense differs from mystery. In the second, the important thing is to find out who killed? In Hitchcock, the former seeks another dimension. We often know who killed, and even why. The Third Shot, of 1956, develops all around the concealment of a corpse that is always reappearing. Even with all the information he provided to the public – except in Psychosis – Hitchcock became a master at making suspense a permanent source of anguish, and fear. Filmmaker of the eye and doubt, the ambiguity of the signs, the spectator and the voyeurism, Hitchcock is – Araújo killed the charade – the one who always endeavored to show the world the reverse and the reverse.

To mark the date – 40 years without Hitchcock -, Telecine Cult starts at 20:30 on Tuesday, 28, a program of more than 40 hours that will continue through the night and throughout Wednesday, 29. showing 14 films, among many of the best that relay did.

