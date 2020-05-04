The Superior Sports Council (CSD) published on Saturday the Basic Protocol of action for the return to training and the resumption of federated and professional competitions, a document with guidelines for a “safe, gradual and balanced” return of athletes to the competition, framed within the Plan for the transition to the new normality. A text designed to clear doubts that, however, has been received with uncertainty and suspicion by the unions of the two professional leagues. The Association of Professional Basketball Players (ABP) has joined the reluctance expressed by football (AFE) with an extensive list of allegations to the government document, in which it points out numerous “indefinitions and contradictions”. “Athletes count little and it is time to punch the table, especially on something essential like health. In the preamble of their text they say that they have had all the actors in the sport and this has not been the case. They have only had the AFE, in spite of themselves, and the AFE itself also thinks that it has been useless. We will continue asking for answers, “explains Alfonso Reyes, president of the ABP.

MORE INFORMATION

“Zero risk does not exist” and “individual behavior”, beyond the health framework, “will be decisive in the success” of the protocol stressed the CSD. A foundation as uncertain as the general situation, on which a text has been built in which the ABP lacks delimiting the intervention and the approval of the Ministry of Health, the clarification of numerous “interpretative” sections and the determination of responsibilities. The ACB League announced on April 20 that it will close the course in a single venue yet to be determined, with a final phase of 12 teams, if the health authorization arrives before May 31. Time is running and the unknowns continue.

At the moment, only Unicaja and MoraBanc Andorra have scheduled their players to return to individual activity for this Monday. “If there is nothing more concrete and clear, our recommendation is that the players do not rejoin the activity in the phases in which there is already contact. There is uncertainty, concern and unease among athletes, doctors, coaches … everyone. I, who unfortunately have passed it, tell you that it is not nonsense. I wish it could be played, but that there are no contradictions and lack of definition. We must minimize the risks, “continues Reyes. “We have written to the ACB to count on us if, as it seems, they intend to write a specific protocol for basketball. We are the sport in which the hands intervene the most, which are the focus of infection, and with a higher level of contact ”, he adds.

The union that Reyes presides has denounced from the beginning to be excluded from decision-making and calls the CSD text “presumed protocol” because “it has not been registered in the BOE so we understand that it has no legal validity.” The ABP questions the “concentration regime” that the CSD recommends to end the season and lists a long series of doubts that continue with the figure of the “coordinator” who will supervise the development of the regulation. It does not specify what professional qualification it should have nor does it specify what the function of “guaranteeing general compliance with the protocol” means, denounces the basketball players union. “Is it only your responsibility to check the adequacy of the training centers to the protocol? Or also to control and guarantee the medical controls that are carried out in each phase and sports center? ”, He asks. Some reservations that extend to the “chief-doctor”, requested by the CSD, chosen by the club and whose experience “must be in sports medicine, both general and specific in Covid-19”. “What experience can you have in a viral disease known in Spain only 2 months ago?” Asks the ABP in its allegations.

“The measures contained in the protocol in case of detection of a positive by Covid-19 are not clear,” adds the text of the basketball union. “Firstly, regarding control and isolation in the various cases; and, secondly, more important, because it only contemplates that a positive case be detected, without anticipating that more than one would occur and what additional measures would have to be adopted in such cases ”, they explain while asking to contemplate in what situations those possible positive would prevent advance to phase or, even, if it is in phase 4 of the protocol, already in competition, “in which cases may lead to its definitive cancellation”, completes the ABP document.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe