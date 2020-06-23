Alfonso Reyes surprised social networks by threatening to leave the social network Twitter after being harassed by the radical left. The former basketball international, who defended the colors of Spain in EuroBaskets and World Cups, has been attacked for his ironic criticism of Fernando Simón during the coronavirus management.

“Dissentingly ironic from the single thought provokes outrage from the hordes. Not worth it. Until forever »Alfonso Reyes said in his last message on the bird’s social network.

Anyone who was a player for Unicaja, Real Madrid or Estudiantes among others had mocked Fernando Simón in the last days to the point of making a simile with What if I had been Sabonis’ pediatrician – famous for measuring 2.21 meters – he would have said that he would not have exceeded 1.60 meters.

Alfonso Reyes saw how many supported him on social networks and urged him to stay, despite the fact that many radicals celebrated that he said « forever ». We will see what happens to the president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players, but nobody doubts that he has become a benchmark during the coronavirus crisis.