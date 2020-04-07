If anyone can speak about the coronavirus with knowledge of the cause, it is those who suffer it or have suffered it, as is the case of the former basketball player Alfonso Reyes, brother of the madridita Felipe Reyes, who happily was discharged last Friday. The now president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players (ABP) has had a really bad time, but he has beaten the icho bug ’, as he is often called. And so he does not allow anyone to give him lessons.

Alfonso Reyes does not lie down and says what he thinks. Perhaps having passed the Covid-19 makes you even more clear and sincere in that regard. In an interview for OKDIARIO, he already left a critical message for the Government for its management of the coronavirus: «Everyone who manages or manages us must be trained. We should be governed by the best. But not now, always. We must not leave our government in the hands of people who do not know what they talk about or who are not in contact or specialized with the branch for which they are responsible ».

Now it has gone further, responding and putting Pablo Iglesias in his place after some unfortunate statements by the vice president and general secretary of Podemos in which he came to say that the pandemic understands social classes. Alfonso Reyes was quite direct in his reproach: «This virus does not understand class struggle, nor Marxism, nor capitalism, nor the mother who gave birth to him. He goes for everyone, to see if we find out a damn time ».

This virus does not understand class struggle, nor Marxism, nor capitalism, nor the mother who gave birth to it. He goes for everyone, to see if we find out a damn time. https://t.co/kkKpSWnwxe – Alfonso Reyes (@ alfreyes14) April 6, 2020

He doesn’t care too much May the legion of defenders of the Podemos leader rage against him for these words. The former basketball player is tanned in a thousand battles, and surely he was aware that the radical left was going to go after him after criticizing the statements of its leader.

«Most of my blocks have a little red triangle on your profile. A pity, with what I like geometry and trigonometry », Alfonso Reyes wrote jokingly hours later on his profile, referring to that insignia that Pablo Iglesias or Alberto Garzón usually wear on the lapels of their jackets and that many of their followers have their names on social media.