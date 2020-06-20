Alfonso Reyes knows what it is to fight and win the Covid-19. He suffered it in his own meats and overcame it despite spending several very hard weeks in the hospital. Precisely, after all that few or no things are going to silence the basketball player, who has been very critical of the government’s management of the coronavirus and especially with Fernando Simón, responsible for the Alerts and Emergencies Center and spokesperson for the Ministry of Health during the health alert.

The more than 40,000 deceased in Spain do not prevent Fernando Simón from being a kind of hero for the more radical left. T-shirts are made with his face and even a few days ago a person had his face tattooed. Precisely, to this news Alfonso Reyes has reacted with a message loaded with irony with which he again portrays Dr. Simón.

At most the tattoo will last a day or two. https://t.co/RFaXqMF1JW – Alfonso Reyes (@ alfreyes14) June 19, 2020

« At most, the tattoo will last a day or two, » wrote the now president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players (ABP), playing with statements by the idolized Fernando Simón at the end of January in which he assured about the coronavirus that « Spain will not have, at most, beyond a diagnosed case. »

Alfonso Reyes is not hiding. He understands that the person in charge of the Alerts and Emergencies Center is largely one of the culprits that the Covid-19 has taken more than 40,000 lives in Spain, and will continue to give his opinion on the matter despite the fact that from the left now It is about making Fernando Simón the hero of the pandemic despite his numerous contradictions, for example, about the use of the mask, which was not recommended in March but was recommended in June.