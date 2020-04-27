Alfonso Reyes it is clear that the coronavirus crisis management is not being the best by the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias. The former basketball player tested positive for Covid-19 and spent several days in the hospital badly ill. He knows the virus like few others, he has felt in his own flesh how harmful it is. And for this reason, he does not allow those responsible to tease him.

Thus, the now president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players (ABP) has exploded after some controversial statements by Fernando Simón, head of the Center for Alerts and Emergencies and spokesman for the Ministry of Health during this coronavirus crisis. “Walking a person alone has never been a risk of transmission”, he said in one of the usual press conferences, a contradiction that did not sit well with many citizens, including Alfonso Reyes.

“One after the other. I think he does it on purpose, ”said the former basketball player on his Twitter profile, referring to that controversial phrase by Fernando Simón. Hours later he added the following: “I saw and read the full statement, of course. They have fined many people who go alone into open spaces without any risk of contagion. Why, for example, is it not allowed to go alone to the coast from garage to garage and lock yourself in there? There is no risk, is there? Can’t get it by touching the railing, the elevator buttons, the door knob? Even if you only go to an open space. Of course. There is risk ».