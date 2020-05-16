Madrid is on fire. In the capital of Spain, the decision of the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias to leave the entire Community in phase 0.5 is not understood. Fernando Simón, head of the Center for Alerts and Emergencies and spokesman for the Ministry of Health during the coronavirus crisis, tried to explain the reasons, but the lack of transparency regarding the criteria taken into account causes the discomfort to grow.

A Fernando Simón who came to say that Madrid will go to phase 1 next week. But how do you know before you have the reports for this whole week? That’s what you wonder Alfonso Reyes, former basketball player who overcame the coronavirus weeks ago and has been critical of his figure and also of some government decisions.

«According to Fernando Simón, next week Madrid will go to phase 1.

Why do you take it for granted? Will not have to write a report prepared by prestigious experts before to enable it taking into account the situation at that time as it has been done now? “wrote the president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players (ABP) on his Twitter account.

And he elaborated on a second message: «What I am saying is that there is no guesswork or divination. If based on expert scientific criteria (of which we do not have knowledge) nobody can assure that next week we will be better. And if we are not, for consistency, we should continue in phase 0 ″.