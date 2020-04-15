The former Minister of Economy Alfonso Prat Gay charged against the initiative of the Front of All to tax great wealth and considered that in the future “may come a discussion about a tax reform”, but that at this time “We must protect economic activity, those who are employed and those who give employment.”

“Looking at what other countries do, as affected as Argentina, there is no example of any country that comes to mind that it is a good idea to increase taxes at this time with the dramatic drop in economic activity,” criticized Prat Gay in statements to TN . “What everyone does is protect those who are employed and those who employ”he added.

The economist commented that Germany granted aid of 3 billion euros to the Adidas company, and compared that in Argentina “it seems that we want to go against it.” In this sense, he questioned that the Government “takes advantage of this instance to reopen the crack.” “The government is too enthusiastic about the support it perceives in handling the issue and it seems to me that the energy is wrong if it puts it into dividing us, what we have to do is unite.”

Regarding the Kirchner initiative to establish a wealth tax, the former Cambiemos official expressed: “Later a discussion may come about the tax reform, and about how to better distribute income, but at this time we must protect employment, economic activity and accompany all those who are trying to prevent the economy from falling. ”

“In this emergency stage, nothing should be saved to try to rescue, especially thousands of companies that, without support, disappear. There are social and working capital that must be protected. In a second stage will come how to order ourselves forward, it seems that we are focused on the emergency and not so much on how we left tomorrow; the consequence of these measures when there are millions of Argentines who depend on day-to-day life and the sovereign tells them ‘stay in your house you can’t work’, he says it for a collective good but individually it is affecting those people who are in informality, that he has very low incomes, it was demonstrated that this structure of the State is so flabby that it does not manage to get where it wants, as we saw in the purchase of food or in delays in the emergency salary, ”he reflected.

Regarding social isolation, preventive and compulsory, he maintained that “perhaps it is time to relax in other places, not neglect democracy, not go ahead with dnu after dnu and attend to urban dwellers, the social fabric and those millions of Argentines who are in their houses and cannot work, which are between fear of disease and the urgency of hunger. In this, the government is very slow, “he criticized.

In this regard, Prat Gay stated that “broader frameworks for discussion politically and technically are lacking.” “It cannot be that the President is only listening to epidemiologists, there would have to be something multidisciplinary to define where it is convenient to loosen up.”

Lastly, he referred to the increase in the dollar, and in the same line explained that “it is the thermometer that reacts to problems. At a time when Argentina is going to have less possibility of exporting and perhaps where there is no clear vision, the feeling is that we will fix this problem and then see. Today’s economic policy lacks tomorrow ”he concluded.