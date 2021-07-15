Alfonso Obregón, voice of Shrek and Kakashi, is hospitalized for heart attack

Yesterday afternoon the hospitalization of Alfonso Obregon, popular Mexican dubbing actor who has been part of the childhood of the whole country. With more than fifty years of career, Obregon stands out for being one of the best-known voices in the medium and for having participated in several of the best-known productions in the entertainment industry. Through his Facebook account, he confirmed to his contacts and followers that he was hospitalized due to a heart attack.

Do not miss: Humberto Vélez and the original cast of The Simpsons in Latin America return after 16 years

Among the most popular characters of Alfonso Shrek meet – 87%, the famous green ogre from DreamWorks who spawned an ambitious fairy tale franchise; Shrek’s travels are world famous and Obregón became the essential voice of the character for several years. How to forget iconic phrases such as “better outside than inside”, “thank you, thank you very much, I teach classes on Thursdays, I don’t charge much”, “working hard or lasting at work?”, Among many others, are words that no one can hear without laughing and remembering the best scenes from the movies.

Yesterday afternoon, Alfonso shared a few words on Facebook: “Arriving at the hospital with a heart attack and being told ‘talk to us like Shrek’ doesn’t have … Forgive me but I won’t answer for a while.” The sixty-year-old actor reveals that some member of the health staff asked him to imitate the green ogre just before being admitted and he took it quite badly, for obvious reasons. Hours later, relatives of the actor wrote on the profile: “Hello everyone, for all those who are on the lookout, Alfonso okay, they are conducting studies to see what procedure follows, thanks for being on the lookout. We will keep you posted. “

We invite you to read: Mexican dubbing actor Raúl de la Fuente, who was the narrator of Saint Seiya, passed away

Today at noon Alfonso Obregon He reported his status again and warned his students in dubbing class that he will not be able to teach sessions this week: “Girls, boys, I will not be able to teach this week or the next but I am fine, hospitalized with probes and devices but fine . ” The publications of Alfonso They have been filled with thousands of “saddens me” and wish you a speedy recovery, they also advise you not to worry about anything and to focus on improving. Family members also reported that he was operated on in the operating room but the most serious thing has already happened, now he must keep strict rest.

During years, Alfonso Obregon Not only has she been in charge of lending her voice in multiple dubbing projects, she has also dedicated herself to reliving the magic of her work by attending conventions and other themed events. With the arrival of the pandemic, he moved his dubbing lessons to virtual platforms and there are not a few students he has under his tutelage. His thousands of followers demonstrate the good work he has done in his long career.

Another very famous character from Alfonso Obregon He is Kakashi, the ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village who trained Naruto since childhood; This character became one of the favorites of the anime series for his personality, even stealing cameras from the main ones with his hilarious moments. Obregon also stands out for his interventions in Adventure Time like Lumpy Space Princess, that character that consisted of a mass of lumps, very tantrum but very sure of herself and her charms. Among other characters we find the rabbit Bugs Bunny in Space Jam: The Game of the Century – 36%, the zebra Marty in Madagascar – 55%, Ren in The Ren and Stimpy Show and Agent Mulder in Secret X Files. We wish you Alfonso speedy recovery and his return to the job he loves so much.

You may also be interested in: Prime Video Releases in July 2021