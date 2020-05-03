The absolute protagonist of this past weekend, Alfonso Merlos, spoke for the first time this Monday about the famous video in which the journalist Alexia Rivas appears half-naked. After the publication of Javier Negre’s latest program, El Estado de Alarma, the Murcian journalist could not avoid seeing Alexia Rivas, who was not his current girlfriend but was publicly Marta López.

Apologize to Marta if she considers it so

The collaborator of The Ana Rosa Program has wanted to speak for the first time precisely in this space. In it, he has responded to all the controversy generated about him and his sentimental state, as well as his past relationship with Sálvame’s collaborator, Marta López, and about whether he has been jumping into confinement.

Alfonso Merlos speaks about the controversy of the video and the statements of Marta López and assures that he is “single” # AR27A https://t.co/E0Yh4gWtsF – The Ana Rosa program (@elprogramadear) April 27, 2020

“For some time I have had a very beautiful relationship with Marta, whom I have tried to protect, care for and help. Then she She has understood that I had not done things well, and if she feels that and thinks I owe her an apology, it doesn’t hurt clothes to give them to her. I did not want to harm him, but he has my apologies if he considers it so, “Alfonso Merlos began.

As for one of the aspects that have generated the most controversy, and that is the very rupture of the relationship that both maintained, Merlos did not want to go into detail: “I will not reveal if we have broken or not, but so many falsehoods and lies have been told that I could not deny them, “he confessed.

He is currently “single”

Alfonso Merlos also acknowledged that his current marital status is “single”, and that he has not referred to Alexia Rivas on Monday., which in the last hours did acknowledge having started a relationship with the journalist. Merlos has also not commented on his friend and colleague Javier Negre, who would have seen the moment Alexia Rivas enters the video and would have done nothing to prevent it, despite being recorded hours before its broadcast.

The Murcian journalist did not miss the opportunity to make an assessment of the ‘soap opera’ that is starring these days: “I am calm, serene and strong, but disgusted. In a country with more than 20,000 deaths, the focus of your private life seems somewhat uncomfortable to me. I am concerned about my family, and as you can imagine, I am not going to talk about my private life or give details or deny them, “he explained.