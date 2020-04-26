A live connection from home with the “Alarm Status” program, which leadsJavier Negre, has put the journalistAlfonso Merlosin an unexpected controversy. In full live connection this Thursday, before the astonished gaze of Negre, a half-naked woman passes behind Merlos, who is oblivious to what is happening.

The video quickly became viral, but it would not have happened from there if it were not that Merlos maintains, or maintained, a media relationship withMarta Lopez, former contestant on “Big Brother” and currently collaborating on heart programs.

It so happens that López and Merlos spend their confinement separately: she in Las Rozas and he in their house in Boadilla. But the discovery, despite upsetting López, did not catch her by surprise: “I know who he is perfectly,” she said, speaking to the “Semana” magazine website, after the video was released.

The girl isAlexia Rivas, a 27-year-old journalist who works for Telecinco, and who explained the situation in an intervention in the “Socialité” program, for which she works as a reporter. According to her version, Marta López and Alfonso Merlos had broken up some time ago, and before in any case that she began her relationship with the political information specialist.

But the controversy did not stop there. Marta López responded to Alexia Rivas in another program of the chain, “Viva la vida”. In a conversation withEmma Garcia, host of the program, Marta López denied the version of Alexia Rivas assuring that she and Merlos were still together, and that just a few days ago the journalist had told her that “she was the woman of his life” and that he wanted them to go and live together , even talking about marriage.

According to Marta López, it was Alexia Rivas who had been fooling around with her ex-partner for months, urging him to leave her. In addition, although the Telecinco reporter assures that she carries all the confinement at Merlos’s house, Marta López assures that on April 12 she passed by the journalist’s house, and that the arrival of the young reporter must have occurred later, since Merlos and López were reportedly angered by her decision to spend confinement with her children in Las Rozas. In short, a monumental mess uncovered by carelessness in a video conference.

.