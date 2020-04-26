ANALYSIS | Week of April 20-26, 2020.

The happy life of Alfonso Merlos has given Telecinco a shot of energy to the country and millionaire audiences during the weekend.

We are so lacking in entertainment that observing life through the peephole, through the window or through the screen have become the national sport par excellence. It is not that we are gossips suddenly because we are locked up at home, that comes as standard, but in the absence of other pleasures, snooping in the lives of others is one of the few delights that we still have.

In the face of a good story we are all the same. The collective enjoyment of some public horns does not understand idolologiesBut when they happen in the environment of a champion of Catholic morality, enjoyment reaches stratospheric levels. If you add to that the general boredom of confinement, the perfect circumstances are given to make a love triangle the most exciting soap opera in the recent history of Spain.

Alfonso Merlos’ disloyalty to Marta López has all the characters of a great soap opera. Two ultra-conservatives known but untouchable so far by the pink press, a former big sister practically betrayed live and a timely reporter who is a repeat offender in love with famous people. Javier Negre and Alfonso Merlos are the necessary actors to attract the non-habitual of the coated paper, Marta López the pretext to be able to approach the content and Alexia Rivas the revelation actress more lover of the focus than of the discretion

To this exceptional cast we must add an unreachable script for any fiction. The narrative impact of the moment treason is discovered, with the girl crossing the room in underwear while the unfaithful man tears his clothes, praising the meritorious, is an irresistible starting point for any viewer.

Once you have the plot you have to know how to exploit it. Habitual and reluctant to the press of the heart have fallen surrendered this weekend to the charms of the Telecinco programs. No other chain has so much art to manage the miseries of othersAnd if you add the juice that this vaudeville has to it, the audience is assured.

‘Socialité’ rose to 16.2% share with the first statements of Alexia Rivas. ‘Viva a la vida’, despite reaching a great 17.2%, did not play well at all by entertaining himself on other superfluous subjects and only dedicating an hour to Marta López’s interview. And at night Saturday Deluxe ’brushed 20% share with his usual good work, more than three hours of entertainment managing the times and the script turns masterfully.

And this is only the beginning. As in any good story there are fringes and intrigues to unleash the imagination of the viewer. The hidden interests of its protagonists, with a Javier Negre determined to constantly advertise his YouTube program and a reporter who, instead of opting for silence, prefers to become a public figure. Marta López’s cold reactions to infidelity, or infidelities, are not entirely natural either. And to this we must add the cold war between the alpha males, with criticism from Merlos’s back to Negre and the strange mistake of the second by issuing a recorded program in which the lover of his great friend appears. Long live ‘Merlos Place‘.