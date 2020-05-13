The television collaborator Marta López continues to stretch the drama of the Merlos Places and now she drops that Alfonso Merlos did not like her in bed.

Marta Lopez He came out as Big Brother and has since worked on television. Her years of media career have led her to perfectly master the times and the informative pearls that she is dropping before the audience. “Data-reactid =” 25 “> Marta López left Big Brother and, since then, has worked on television Her years of media career have led her to perfectly master the times and the informative pearls that she is dropping before the audience.

Alfonso Merlos. It is a shame that Marta has entered the game so crudely because, at the beginning, she had been great and he at the height of the bitumen.“data-reactid =” 26 “> Now that he would have signed a new contract with Mediaset, he knows that he has to earn a good salary at the cost of his former relationship, with possible horns in between, with Alfonso Merlos. It is a shame that Marta has entered the game so crudely because, at the beginning, she had been great and he at the height of the bitumen.

Merlos walks his love with Alexia on the cover From a magazine, Marta sits almost daily in ‘Sálvame’ to tell things about her relationship with him that belong to the strictest privacy. “data-reactid =” 27 “> However, today, while Merlos walks his love with Alexia on the cover of some magazine, Marta sits almost daily in ‘Save me’ to tell things about her relationship with him that belong to the strictest privacy.

The worst of all? Well, Marta plays clueless and it is not clear, she “primes” the information, throws hints, smiles mischievously and lets the other collaborators draw conclusions about the “smoke” she has sown.

And he continued: “But hey, I told you that it didn’t fit well … that’s it, maybe it’s my fault I know, for me it needs improvement, for others probably not … maybe it was my fault.”

Miguel Firgenti knows both of them through their professional careers (Photo by Europa Press Entertainment / Europa Press via .)

David Vallderepas, the director of the program, pointed out: “A” need to improve “is a suspense …” to which Marta López replied: “But maybe it was because of me, let’s see there are things about Alfonso that I loved and other things that I didn’t like them, in privacy. ”

