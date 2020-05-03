If Alexia Rivas is the protagonist of the day, the great cause of it is Alfonso Merlos. The journalist appeared in one of his many interventions with Javier Negre in El Estado de Alarma, although what he did not imagine was the one that was going to come upon him. In just a few seconds his new relationship was discovered, behind the back of what had been his girlfriend, and being the drop that fills the glass with a supposed love triangle.

Who is Alfonso Merlos?

In the last hours, a lot is being said about the journalist from Molina de Segura (Murcia). His history of romantic relationships has ended up being one of the most talked about and most curious topics among all his followers, and those of his partners. Despite the fact that there are many curious people, there are also those who do not know who this viral man is in the last hours.

Graduated in Journalism, doctor of Public International Law and International Relations, Alfonso Merlos is one of the most visible faces of 13TV, or better known as Thirteen. He came to direct this same chain, also presenting for three seasons a current program called Al día.

Alfonso Merlos’ career also has important media such as El Mundo, Cadena COPE or even La Razón, newspaper of which he is a columnist. This journalist is also known in Mediaset, and is that he not only collaborated with programs such as The Ana Rosa program, but he came to co-present a program with Emma García.

Marta López, his public girlfriend until a few hours ago

Regarding their current relationships, we have to speak in the plural since Alfonso Merlos would not only have been maintaining his well-known relationship with Mediaset collaborator Marta López. It was last November when they were both captured in a very loving attitude walking through the streets of MadridSomething that, days later, it was known was one of his many moments of love.

After the breakup of the collaborator and former contestant of Big Brother with Javier Hernández, father of her young son, it seemed that Marta López had recovered the smile with this attractive journalist, although her joy has ended up taking a well in the last few hours. Perhaps we should add that it was weeks and not hours that elapsed since the two ended their romance, according to the version issued this Friday by Alfonso Merlos.

Alexia Rivas, the young half-naked journalist in her live show

“A very prepared boy and with a very furnished head,” they came to assure about the Murcian journalist when he began his relationship with Marta. Perhaps these were the first to be surprised after uncovering this April 24 their relationship with another journalist, also from the same network, although somewhat younger: Alexia Rivas.

Half-naked and carefree, this is how the journalist from Socialité walked around the house of Alfonso Merlos last Thursday, although he insisted on saying that it was his own house, downplaying the situation. However, everything seems to indicate that both have been in a relationship for several weeks, who knows if coinciding with the alleged break with Marta López.

What is known is that Neither Marta López nor Alexia Rivas are the only women who occupy the heart of Alfonso Merlos. As María Patiño has advanced in Sálvame, the journalist would also be dating more women in addition to the two journalists.

Gema Serrano, the third protagonist of her love triangle

It was precisely Marta López herself who wanted to “pull the love blanket” of Alfonso Merlos, revealing the name of the third person in question. It is Gemma Serrano, known in the world of the heart as the friend of Mustache Arrocet. Marta López confirmed that there were indeed two other women besides her in the journalist’s heart.

“I think one of them is called Gema, and the other is younger and we are very close …”, Marta López pointed out before it was known that this young journalist was Alexia Rivas. Other sources also confirm the third way of Alfonso Merlos, and it is that he had also been hunted lately walking with Gema in different locations, such as the La Vaguada shopping center, in Madrid.

Unknown in Madrid night

‘Saturday Deluxe’ published images in which Alfonso was seen with a brunette girl in a public establishment. They show the chatter with his companion talking with very loving moments between them. Those images date back to January, when I was already with Marta. At the moment, his name has not transpired

He also dated Marisa Páramo, a former partner on 13TV

Marisa Páramo and Alfonso Merlos, together during their time as partners

Another of the chapters in Alfonso Merlos’ extensive love career has another journalist as the protagonist. It is Marisa Páramo, with whom it is said that he was married although the truth is that both came to live together, but without any ring involved. The former 13TV presenter, the network in which both coincided, maintained a relationship with the Murcian journalist, both of whom coexisted with her young son.