Alfonso Egea orders Roberto Leal to silence him in ‘Pasapalabra’ during the ‘Musical track’

Pasapalabra changed guests this Wednesday, which received Espido Freire and Miguel Hermoso in the orange team with Pablo Díaz; Y Angela Cremonte and Alfonso Egea in the blue team with Javier Dávila.

The actor and the collaborator of Espejo Público saw each other in the ‘Musical track’, where Roberto Leal pointed out: “Year 1991, this is an anthem: Music!”. As soon as it started to ring, Egea pressed the button.

Miguel Hermoso and Afonso Egea, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

The guest began to shake his head affirmatively, showing that he knew the song and that he would get the five-second prize of the test for Javier, as it was.

“It’s from Celtas Cortos”He stated as he snapped his fingers, humming the song: “And the title?”, Asked the presenter, who was surprised when Egea replied: “Shut up!”.

In the end he was right, since he replied that it was about Tell me a story, one of the most famous songs of the Valladolid group: “It’s very pretty”, acknowledged Egea, who did not give any opportunity to his rival, Hermoso, to participate in the test.