Alfonso Durazo participates in a meeting with elected governors of Morena

MEXICO CITY.

The governor-elect of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, participated in a meeting with governors-elect of Morena in which he signed the Letter of commitment to the Fourth Transformation.

The document signed in the National Executive Committee (CEN) commits the next governors emanating from Morena to govern their conduct under the principles of the Fourth Transformation: do not lie, do not steal and do not betray the people.

With this signature Durazo Montaño and the elected leaders are obliged to reduce social inequalities; promote equality between men and women; fight against gender violence and discrimination in all its forms; govern with republican austerity; combat practices that hinder democracy; not to resort to repression as a method of government; among other initiatives.

In a press conference it was reported that the governors will promote the legislative agenda of the President of the Republic consisting of changing the assignment of the National Guard to the Secretariat of National Defense; promote electoral reform; strengthen the electricity sector; and rethinking the operation of the National Conference of Governors (Conago) to turn it into a new instrument of dialogue and cooperation with the federal government.

Regarding the proposal of the President of the Republic to change the assignment of the National Guard to the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the Sonoran president-elect reported that his fellow governors support the initiative, since it is the only way to maintain standards service under which the institution was created.

He explained that the initiative aims to optimize the results of the National Guard and avoid its deformation, as happened with the defunct Federal Police, whose commanders were designated discretionally and under political criteria.

When questioned about the need to rethink the Fiscal Pact, Durazo Montaño said that he does not agree with this proposal by the governors of the Federalist Alliance, as they demand resources without tightening their belts. He proposed that the entities obtain resources through a rigorous austerity program, with the thorough fight against corruption and the redefinition of budget priorities.

The participants in the work meeting were Mario Delgado Carrillo, national president of Morena; Citlalli Hernández Mora, Secretary General; and the governors-elect: Marina del Pilar Ávila, from Baja California; Victor Castro Cossío, from Baja California Sur; Indira Vizcaíno Silva, from Colima; Evelyn Salgado Pineda, from Guerrero; Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, from Michoacán; Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, from Nayarit; Ruben Rocha Moya, from Sinaloa; Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros, from Tlaxcala; and David Monreal Ávila, from Zacatecas.

