Alfonso Dosal stars together with Regina Blandón Sin Niños, from Netflix – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Alfonso Dosal can boast of being part of two of the projects that have been seen the most on television, the series Narcos México, whose third season he has just recorded, and the film Sin Niños, which debuted in the top five on its opening weekend from Netflix.

The film in which he stars with Regina Blandón follows the romance between Fidel and Marina, a free-spirited young woman who does not like children. To move on with the courtship, he pretends that his nine-year-old daughter is his sister, unleashing a series of lies that jeopardize his relationship with both of them.

This project allowed the actor to reaffirm his role as a father, since he reflected on how having a child determines many of a person’s decisions. For him this experience has been a joy, because he always dreamed of being a father and considers that his little ones have complemented his goals, said the actor in an interview with The Sun of Mexico.

“In my particular case it was incredible, because they help me to land every day,” he said. “Children in a certain way determine many things, for example I have two young children, they are still in primary school, so I can easily move wherever I want, if I wanted I could go to Japan, but there comes a point when they grow up that they no longer It’s possible. It does change all your circumstances. “

For work Alfonso does not stop, he has just recorded Narcos México, a series that has become one of the favorites of the public, in this work he gives life to Benjamín Arellano Félix, founder of the Tijuana Cartel.

In this series based on reality, and especially on a subject as sensitive as the war on drugs, the entire team feels a great responsibility to stick to historical facts as much as possible.

“At the end of the day there is something to recognize about this work and that is that the important thing is the script and the story. This time we have been working, what worries us is that, and that the scenes are told as they should be. We have a team of amazing directors, directors of the first level, cinematographers of the first level, “he said.

The series has had the participation of filmmakers such as Amat Escalante (winner of the Ariel Award for Heli and The Wild Region), Alonso Ruizpalacios (Güeros and Museum) and the Chilean Marcela Said (Los perros, I Love Pinochet), for which Alfonso ensures that each chapter is a guarantee of quality.

Like other productions, its filming was affected by the pandemic, and it was resumed just a few months ago with intense sanitary measures. An extra team was hired to test and sanitize the spaces.

“The dynamics changed completely, assuming from the outset that this is going to be for a while. If we don’t want this to die we have to adapt,” he said. The entire team undergoes frequent tests to detect possible cases of Covid-19. “Besides the care that must be taken off the set, because I can’t expose my co-workers.”

One of the great surprises of this third installment was the arrival of reggaeton Bad Bunny to the cast, a fact that was celebrated by the entire team. “He is a very hot guy. He looked for the casting director and told her he wanted to audition, she in turn spoke with the producer, and presented an audition. Obviously the production said ‘go'”.