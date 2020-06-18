Alfonso Cuarón goes from filmmaker to tiktoker | Reform

The famous director, screenwriter and film producer Alfonso Cuarón has surprised everyone with his skills to tiktokBecause the Oscar winner appeared in two of the videos of his daughter Tess Bu Cuarón.

That was how without having asked for it and not even having planned it, the filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón reached the most viewed videos of the platform Tik Tok thanks to his daughter.

Tess Bu Cuarón, 16, the second daughter of the director of Rome, published a video on the social network where she appears wiggling my hips and moving his arms and legs to the rhythm of a song.

As her father dances behind her, Cuarón, 58, appears sitting at a table, tasting what appears to be a cubed flan, while staring at the camera and shaking his head from time to time to the rhythm of the music.

Tess Bu is the young sister from the screenwriter Jonás Cuarón, 39, and also the older sister of Olmo Teodoro Cuarón, 15.

It is worth mentioning that the TikTok application was one of the most downloaded during quarantine, especially among young people and adolescents, to the point of having the same number of downloads as WhatsApp and Instagram.

This app literally means vibrant sound, was merged in 2017 with musical.ly and today allows users to create short videos of 3 to 15 seconds and long videos of 30 to 60 seconds.

To date it has more than 500 million active users globally, and became in October of last year in the most downloaded application around the world, scrolling to the famous WhatsApp instant messaging application.

That was how Alfonso Cuarón was left at the mercy of his daughter, Tess Bu Cuarón, something that no doubt millions of people thank him for.

