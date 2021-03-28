Alfaro beats Vianés by the minimum (1-0)

03/28/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

The Alfaro won 1-0 at Vianés this Sunday on the last day of the First Phase of the Third Division, ending his time in the competition with a victory. The Alfaro He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against CD Comillas at home (0-1) and the other before Agoncillo in their stadium (2-0). Regarding the visiting team, the Vianés came from beating 2-1 at home at CD Comillas in the last match played. The locals, at the end of the match, placed first in the classification, while the Vianés he stayed in eighth place.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for the Alfareño team, which debuted its bright thanks to a goal from Albert moments before the final whistle, in 89, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Alfaro gave entrance to Alvaro by blond, Meanwhile he Vianés gave entrance to Count, Ninil and Garin by Alvaro Ruiz, Ubis and Santi.

A total of six yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Nacho Navajas, Íñigo Jiménez and Albert, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Alvaro Ruiz, Cadarso and Gaizka and with red to Cadarso (2 yellow).

The Alfaro occupied the first place in the classification table with 45 points, occupying a place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the dispute of this match on the last day of the First Phase of Third Division, while the Vianés it was placed in eighth position with 23 points, with a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetAlfaro:Alegría, Rubio (Álvaro, min. 70), Pirri, Del Campo, Albert, Garbayo, Iñigo Astudillo, Albin, Íñigo Jiménez, Nacho Navajas and Dani GarridoVianés:Jesus, Santi (Garín, min.75), Zúñiga, Borja Chasco, Pablo Vega, Cadarso, Ubis (Ninil, min.63), Marcos, Álvaro Ruiz (Conde, min.50), Gaizka and RodriguezStadium:The PinwheelGoals:Albert (1-0, min. 89)