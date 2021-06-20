Alfa Romeo’s first 4×4 is a true stranger

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been on sale for a few years now. It is the most important car for the Italian brand at the moment, and it marked its first foray into the SUV segment. Or not? This car has been marketed, announced and communicated as the “first Alfa Romeo SUV”, or “first Alfa Romeo crossover”. What many ignore is that the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is not the brand’s first 4×4, but the successor to a dark and unknown military SUV whose history you are going to know below.

After the Second World War, the efficiency of the American “jeep” – the now legendary Willys MB – was undeniable. A multitude of governments stocked up on that wheeled Swiss army knife, and others tried to develop comparable vehicles. Italy chose the second route. They had barely a few American Willys left, and the Ministry of Defense launched a public competition to produce a reconnaissance light off-roader. Soon Alfa Romeo and Fiat – then independent – came to the Ministry with proposals.

Alfa Romeo reverse-engineered a British Land Rover, lacking experience in off-road vehicles.

Alfa Romeo’s proposal was called AR 51, an acronym that stood for Autovettura da Ricognizione and the year of introduction of the vehicle. Many of the specifications desired by the Italian Government were mimetic with the Willys MB, absolute reference at the time. The design and engineering team, led by Giuseppe Busso, soon got down to business. To present the first prototype, they were based on a Land Rover Series 1 of British origin, on which they mounted a new engine of Italian origin, among other changes.

The engine was a four cylinder atmospheric, with 1,884 cubic centimeters, multi-valve cylinder head and just 65 HP of power. An engine derived from the Alfa Romeo 1900 saloon, but with certain modifications for use in an off-road application: the dry sump lubrication It was one of the requirements of the Ministry of Defense, avoiding that areas of the engine were devoid of oil, in slopes or steep slopes. You didn’t need a lot of power, just plenty of torque and good reliability.

Its rear axle was interchangeable with the Land Rover, although in the case of the Italian, it had a differential lock.

It had a archaic all-wheel drive system, with a four-speed gearbox and reducer. Its independent front suspension, with a rigid rear axle and robust leaf springs. Its drum brakes had to properly stop the 1,250 kilos it weighed. A more than correct figure for a military vehicle, although barely measured 3.52 meters long. Colonel Garbani identified some flaws, which were corrected in a second prototype, presented months later to the Ministry of Defense.

The design touch is provided by the front, with the classic Alfa Romeo biscione covering its radiator. A more elegant solution, more Italian than the classic Jeep vertical bars. After the modifications requested by the army have been approved, started production at the end of 1951. Alfa Romeo Chief Engineer Antonio Alessio was one of the first people to see the definitive vehicle in action. He was the one who nicknamed him “Matta”, a nickname that means “mat”, or “carpet”, by which he would always be known.

Like the American Jeep, it had a simple canvas roof to protect its occupants from the elements.

2,059 units of the military version were produced until 1954. A civilian version was also produced, called AR 52, of which 154 units were sold. Many ended up serving in the field, in public works or as support vehicles in official institutions. Although the Alfa Romeo field performance was good, the Ministry of Defense terminated the contract with those of Milan, choosing the Fiat Campagnolo as the standard off-road recognition from the year 1955.

The Fiat Campagnolo was simpler than the Alfa Romeo, with more affordable maintenance. It’s the official version, but when it comes to Italy in the 1950s, maybe Fiat suitably “smeared” the right person. Be that as it may, the Alfa Romeo “Matta” is a curious historical anecdote that we wanted to rescue. Not without a few last anecdotes. Did you know that the Alfa Romeo 1900 M “Matta” came to run the mythical Mille Miglia? In the competition there was a category curiously dedicated to military vehicles.

At the 1952 Mille Miglia the Alfa Romeo 1900 M was the winner in the bizarre category of military vehicles.

In the Mille Miglia he beat the Fiat Campagnolo for 42 minutes, by the way. From the hand of Mr. Maner Lualdi – a full-fledged bonvivant, adventurer, wealthy and excellent Alfista – the Matta also saw a lot of the world. He even organized a expedition to the North Pole in which two Mattas were support vehicles. They say the expedition tried unsuccessfully to preserve Alfa Romeo’s contract with the Ministry of Defense. Lualdi also took several Mattas to the Far East, already 13 years later, in the mid-1960s.

It was part of a solidarity expedition, which also aimed to demonstrate the reliability and toughness of the then-new Alfa Romeo Giulia: the “Raid della fratellanza e della pace” spanned 48,000 kilometers and reached as far away as Beijing. The reliability of the supporting Mattas brought this brilliant marketing maneuver to fruition. Today, the Alfa Romeo Matta is a rare vehicle. There are few units left in good condition, but they can be obtained for less than 30,000 euros.

The Alfa Romeo Mattas participated in other Italian expeditions, always successfully.

It is certainly much more affordable than a Alfa Romeo Stelvio new. Now, it may not have the same luxuries and comforts.

