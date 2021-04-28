Alfa Romeo will leave the Giorgio base and bet on other technical options

Stellantis It has just been born just three months ago but its pace is already frantic. The launches accumulate, since its portfolio of firms is one of the broadest in the sector. However, there is a firm that is focusing all eyes, especially due to the delicate nature of its situation with respect to the market and its main rivals. We refer, as you all well know, to Alfa Romeo. Especially for the difficulties you have to complete your projects.

A few days ago we learned that the Alfa Romeo Tonale would be delayed a few months for technical problems. Rumors indicated that the new head of the firm was not convinced with the performance of his new plug-in hybrid powertrain. For that reason, it decided to delay its launch so that engineers can give it a twist. Now, other information arrives that indicates that they would abandon one of their technical banners.

Alfa Romeo will expand its range using the new Stellantis platforms

We refer to the use of the Giorgio platform. This base is one of the most special on the market. The reasons are many and varied, but there are three basic ones. The first for having returned the brand to where it shouldn’t have come from: selling propulsion models. The second, for its great torsional stiffness Y light weight on scale. Finally, for being one of the most charismatic and expensive projects of the late Marchionne.

The Giorgio base gives life to the only two models that bring entity and life to Alfa Romeo. We refer to the Giulia and the Stelvio, but it does not apply to future plans that Jean-Philippe Imparato has for the brand. Especially when creating a range of models electrified in whole or in part. And you will wonder why? Well, very easy, because the cost and labor of retrofitting an existing foundation it is perhaps higher than creating a new one from scratch.

Therefore, it is speculated that the development of its next novelties will be carried out on platforms of the defunct PSA Group or the new ones created by Stellantis. The first model that will not make use of the Giorgio platform is Tonale himself. It will make use of the one that gives life to the Compass, so its DNA will be from FCA. Later, the date is unknown, A third SUV is scheduled to arrive lined up with the new Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade.

All in all, it won’t be until late 2021 or early 2022 when Stellantis presents a new launch plan for all the brands that comprise it. We will have to be attentive to all their movements because great news is expected. Especially since long ago they announced that Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia will work together and they will present the first fruits of this union in 2024. Patience …

