Alfa Romeo will have the freedom to choose its drivers

Since the agreement between Clean Y Alfa Romeo in 2018, one of the two drivers of the Swiss team was imposed by his engine supplier, Ferrari, among the members its academy of young talents.

Charles Leclerc was chosen in 2018 and the following year Antonio Giovinazzi took his place.

On Tuesday, Sauber announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with Alfa Romeo, which is believed to run through 2024.

In the negotiation of the last agreement, Fred vasseur, team leader, managed to have complete freedom of choice of future pilots.

Theo Pouchaire, a member of the Sauber Junior Team, is currently racing in F2 with ART, and is a future candidate for a seat. However, Vasseur has previously said that 2022 is too early for the youngster to make the leap to F1.

Despite being contractually free, Vasseur remains open to having drivers from the Ferrari Academy. Therefore, Giovinazzi, the current reserve Callum Ilott, Mick Schumacher Y Robert Shwartzman they are potential options.

“For sure the issue of the pilots is a key point,” Vasseur told Motorsport.com. “We will have freedom of choice of drivers in the future. But certainly the link with Ferrari means that we can easily discuss with them about their own group of drivers.”

“We have Antonio, he is improving, he is doing a good job, and the goal for me is to maintain this link with Ferrari. We have freedom of choice, and we are going to talk to them.”

The new CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe LearnedHe said that he will not participate in the selection of the team’s drivers.

“Each to his own,” he told the French sports daily L’Equipe. “So the answer is no! There is only one person who chooses, and it will be Fred Vasseur. I know how to sell cars, he knows how to lead a team. He has been doing it for 25 years and he does it very well.”

“We have decided together that, ultimately, he will be the one who decides who occupies the seat. And he will do it at the right time, as he always has.”