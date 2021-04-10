Alfa Romeo Tonale delayed to 2022

The Alfa Romeo Tonale will be Alfa’s most important car in a long, long time, and the future of the Italian brand largely depends on its success. And it is for this reason that Alfa Romeo has decided to delay the launch of the Tonale to maximize its performance. We are talking about an SUV that has the difficult task of offering something new and different in the premium compact SUV segment, and that is why delaying its launch can be key to ensuring that it works in the market.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale will have a plug-in hybrid version derived from the Jeep Compass 4xe

Alfa Romeo Tonale will be Alfa’s first launch under new Stellantis management, which does not mean that it is a car developed under that same baton. Thus, before giving the green light to its launch for this same 2021, the new CEO of the brand Jean Philippe Imparato (former CEO of Peugeot), has decided to delay the launch of the Tonale to improve its performance, with special emphasis on the plug-in hybrid versions that are called to be the most important of the model.

The key to this decision is found in the base used for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which is none other than the one used by Jeep Compass or Jeep Renegade. This base has been designed to offer 190 or 240 hp plug-in hybrid configurations and electric ranges of up to 49 kilometers under WLTP cycle, and this data would not be enough for a completely new model that was to be launched in 2021. Without having given details on where it is intended to improve the Tonale, everything indicates that it is intended to offer a higher combined maximum power and greater electrical autonomy.

The plug-in hybrid scheme used by the Compass 4xe combines a 1.3 Turbo gasoline engine with 130 or 180 hp, an independent electric motor on the rear axle of 60 hp and 11.4 kWh batteries. These figures mean that the 4xe are in the market average, having as direct rivals all the hybrid SUVs of the Volkswagen group with 204 or 245 hp eHybrid systems. However, Within the same Stellantis we can find very similar plug-in hybrid configurations (Peugeot, Opel and Citroën) but capable of offering 225 or 300 hp, and can even reach 360 hp in the sports versions.

Stellantis does not want to take any false step with Alfa Romeo, and in that strategy the Tonale is a key piece

So things, Alfa Romeo engineers will have extra time to improve the Tonale’s figures, possibly with the intention of reaching 300 hp and approaching 60 km of electric autonomy. Having said that, what does seem to be ruled out is the arrival of a Tonale Quadrifoglio, something that although it would allow Alfa Romeo to respond to CUPRA, is not a priority in this new stage. Stellantis has big plans for Alfa Romeo, in fact it has made it the flagship within its range of premium manufacturers, but the first step on that path is to secure its position in the market with products capable of multiplying sales.

Source: AutoNews