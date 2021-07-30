Alfa Romeo to put Kubica in first practice in Hungary

The Alfa Romeo team has made a decision that will surely be received with great satisfaction by the public of the Hungarian Grand Prix, since its popular pilot reserves Robert Kubica You will have the opportunity to play the first free practice sessions at the Hungaroring this Friday.

Kubica will ride with the car of title driver Kimi Raikkonen, whose future in the team remains highly doubtful, on a track that means a lot to him, as it was there that he returned to Formula 1 in 2017 in a test session after eight years out of the category due to an arm and hand injury that abruptly brought his F1 career to a halt.

The Pole, who has already driven the team’s 2021 car Alfa Romeo In the first free practice sessions of the Spanish GP and the Austrian GP, ​​”he will be willing to continue contributing to the development of the team with his technical contribution as the summer break approaches,” the team statement said.

Kubica’s special weekend will go beyond the track as it will be the focus of many fans attending the race. Since Budapest is one of the favorite destinations of their Polish compatriots, who travel hundreds of kilometers to attend the Hungarian GP every year, the team will do its best to offer a special experience to the spectators who attend: there will be a booth dedicated to the team in the popular Fan Zone, which will feature the car and more Alfa Romeo equipment, while also organizing a busy program of virtual sessions of meetings and online greetings following the COVID-19 protocol of the F1 paddock.

Robert Kubica’s last full season in F1 was in 2019. The Pole finished 19th out of 20 drivers, beating George Russell (Williams) by a point achieved at the German Grand Prix.

