2.9 V6 engine of Ferrari origin with 510 horses and 600 Newton meter

Includes all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is updated with a number of nuances both outside and inside without modifying its engine, which is again a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with 510 horsepower.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio announces the renewal of its sportiest variant, baptized once again as Quadrifoglio. Among its rivals are models such as the BMW X3 M, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 or the Porsche Macan Turbo.

ALFA ROMEO STELVIO QUADRIFOGLIO 2020: EXTERIOR

The exterior design of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2020 does not present excessive variations. Among the most notable are the new LED headlamps with burnished lenses or the gloss black finishes arranged on the front and on the rear emblems.

The Italian SUV can sport three new body colors, which are 6C Villa d’Este Red, Ocher GT Junior and Montreal Green.

Again, specific bumpers with larger air intakes are incorporated and, at the rear, an air diffuser from whose sides the four exhaust outlets are distributed two by two.

In addition, Alfa Romeo has added a new specific 21-inch wheels for this version.

ALFA ROMEO STELVIO QUADRIFOGLIO 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2020 It offers details such as a new leather-trimmed steering wheel and Alcantara with aluminum trim on the arms and new buttons to control driver’s assistants. Behind him are the shift paddles anchored to the steering column and, therefore, without a solidary movement.

In the central console a new circular selector is included from which to manage the multimedia system, whose screen is now 8.8 inch. In this area there is also the gear lever and a wireless charging surface for mobiles.

The multimedia system offers specific information of this sports version, such as the power or turbo pressure used in real time, the temperature of some liquids or the times and information collected by a stopwatch and a data acquisition system.

The seats are of type bacquet and have electrical regulation. They can be upholstered in perforated leather. Optionally, some can be incorporated with a carbon fiber structure manufactured by the specialist Sparco.

The trunk of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2020 It is 525 liters, a figure that amounts to 1,600 in the case of lowering the backrests of the rear seats.

ALFA ROMEO STELVIO QUADRIFOGLIO 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2020 offers a set of level 2 driving aids. These include lane keeping assistant, active blind spot assistant, active cruise control, traffic signal recognition with intelligent speed control, system that suggests that the driver reduce his speed to the detected limit, the heavy traffic assistant and highway assistant and the driver’s attention assistant.

In addition, the Italian manufacturer has announced that Mopar It has created a collection called Quadrifoglio Accessories Line that allows you to add elements such as a high-performance exhaust system designed in collaboration with Akrapovič, a burnished taillight kit and a unique body color. Mopar also makes available to the customer a front grille with the ‘V’ application, the mirror caps and the rear spoiler also made of carbon.

ALFA ROMEO STELVIO QUADRIFOGLIO 2020: MECHANICAL

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2020 It retains the well-known 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine of Ferrari origin, which develops a power of 510 horsepower and a maximum torque of 600 Newton meter.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour is completed in 3.8 seconds, while its top speed is 283 km / hour.

The associated gearbox is an eight-speed automatic, and is capable of engaging gears at a speed of 150 milliseconds with Race mode, the sportiest, activated.

The traction is to the four wheels.

ALFA ROMEO STELVIO QUADRIFOGLIO 2020: PRICE

Alfa Romeo has not yet communicated the price of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2020.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/07/2020 Alfa Romeo reveals the first images and information of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2020.

