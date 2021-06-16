Alfa Romeo puts on sale the Web Edition version for the Giulia and Stelvio

The evolution experienced by the automotive sector We cannot limit it only to the arrival of electric vehicles. It is true that they are the cornerstone that will mark your future, but the new technologies They have also done their bit. We can see it in the continuous evolution of connectivity in the passenger compartment or the relationship of customers with brands. And this is another of the areas where they are working the most.

Especially for the start-up of new online platforms for the sale of cars. Today the typical customer does not want to waste time seeing and testing the car that is going to buy. He is only interested in being able to “enter through the eye”, that the monthly payment is to his liking and, yes, that he does not lack a central screen larger than a television. So, with this idea in mind Alfa Romeo has released a special version of the Giulia and Stelvio.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Web Edition, for now, are only available in Italy

It’s about the special version Web Edition. As its name suggests, Alfa Romeo wants to promote the sale of its Giulia and Stelvio through this channel. A few years ago it seemed unthinkable to sell a car online, but today it is increasingly common. In addition, the Coronavirus has caused a psychosis in customers and they almost prefer not to go to the dealership other than to sign the documentation and take their new car “on”.

In this case, Alfa Romeo wants to reward those customers who take the step through this new website to get one of its models. For this, the Giulia Web Edition enriches the endowment of the Executive version with new options. Among the most prominent we have darkened rear windows, folding rear seat, red brake calipers, shift paddles on the steering wheel, wireless charger and advanced driving safety systems.

For his part, Stelvio Web Edition It is based on the sports version Veloce. In this case, it adds to its endowment darkened rear windows, sport packages, advanced active safety systems in driving, yellow brake calipers, hands-free tailgate and wireless charger. However, in both models the offer will be personalized and, as a gift, they will have a commercial and mechanical guarantee extended to 5 years.

Regarding mechanical options, the Giulia Web Edition is available with the motor 2.2 Turbo Diesel 190 hp. The associated transmission is an 8-speed automatic that sends power to the rear end. In the case of Stelvio Web Edition we have the engines 2.0 Turbo 280 hp gasoline or 2.2 Turbo Diesel 210 hp. Both combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission and the Q4 all-wheel drive.

The pity is that for now they are only available in Italy. It will be necessary to see if later they will cheer up and launch them in Spain.

