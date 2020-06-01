It will have an electric motor and gasoline options

You can use the CMP platform from PSA

Alfa Romeo is going to add a new SUV to its offer, compact and electric, which will join the current Stelvio and the future Tonale, the hybrid that will go on sale in 2021.

First it was the Stelvio, then the Tonale – its arrival to the market is still awaited – and thirdly, a Compact SUV. That is the roadmap of Alfa Romeo, which with its third SUV joins one of the most competitive segments in the market, where it will find rivals such as the Nissan Juke, the Ford Puma or the Renault Captur.

This new compact SUV, which will arrive if there are no delays in 2022, will also be the first model of the brand to be powered by fully electric mechanics, although combustion engines will also be on offer. The merger of FCA with PSA causes Alfa Romeo have access to all the necessary technology to launch in record time a Electric compact SUV. There is the Peugeot e-2008 as a guide.

The logical thing is that Alfa Romeo use the platform e-CMP to build your new SUV, precisely the one used by other PSA electrics such as the Peugeot e-208 or the Opel Corsa-e. That means that the model will be able to count on a battery of up to 50 kilowatt hours of capacity that will translate into a range of about 300 kilometers.

It is also not ruled out that the Alfa Romeo’s new compact SUV borrow the motor 1.2-liter PureTech and three cylinders for their gasoline versions. Thus, the Italians would reduce the development costs of the vehicle as much as possible, in addition to ensuring a prompt arrival on the market.

A Compact SUV It seems an ideal product to boost sales of Alfa Romeo. For example, Nissan manages to sell around 60,000 units of the Juke in Europe each year, which represents two thirds of the sales of the entire Italian brand on the continent.

Alfa Romeo’s idea is that this new compact SUV It has a length of approximately 4.1 meters, so that it does not cannibalize the Tonale space, which is expected to be approximately 4.25 meters in size. The Tonale looks to an upper segment with rivals such as the Audi Q3 or the BMW X2. In addition, this SUV will have technology hybrid, enough to differentiate itself from the new project.

