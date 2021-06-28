Alfa Romeo GTV6 2.5 Autodelta, the Alfetta taken to unsuspected limits

Few Alfa Romeo cars are remembered as fondly as the Alfetta GT of the 1970s. It was a saloon. designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro when he had already founded Italdesign that attracted many eyes and had plenty of potential. In fact, with time the praised GTVs with their six-cylinder mechanics would see the light of day. Although the highest representative of the range, if we are talking about sportsmanship, it would be the Alfa Romeo GTV6 2.5 Autodelta that we are going to discuss today.

As we said, the GTV6 was already an exemplary top of the range for the Alfetta. He originally rode a 2.5-liter SOHC V6 with two valves per cylinder that introduced Bosch L-Jetronic electronic injection for the first time. This novelty made his performance improve and that is why he became a benchmark in competition. Throughout the 1980s he won the European Touring Car Championship four times in a row and also had a triple crown in the World Rally Championship.

At that time, Alfa Romeo had a racing department called Autodelta. We could say that it was the equivalent of what is M for BMW or AMG for Mercedes, they were the ones that prepared the cars to triumph in the races. Logically they made all kinds of versions for rally and for asphalt, although few that were as striking as the unit of the images. It is an Alfa Romeo GTV6 2.5 Autodelta that competed in Group A between 1984 and 1986.

In this example, the power of the 2.5-liter V6 engine reached up to 240 hp thanks to some modifications and the introduction of a competition camshaft. The transmission was “dog box” type, the suspension was much stiffer than the standard one and the braking equipment came from a Formula 1 Brabham. his weight was reduced completely emptying its interior and getting rid of what was not strictly necessary. Of course, it added a safety cage and a fire extinguisher as required by the FIA.

This Alfa Romeo GTV6 2.5 Autodelta was driven by the Italian Maurizio Iacoangeli and among its track records it has three second places: in the Coppa Bruno Carotti of 1984, in the XVIII Cronoscalata Cefalu-Gilbimanna of 1985 and in the Cesana Sestrieres of 1986. After its stage in competition it was completely restored and went on sale this same year. RM Sotheby’s auction house sold it for 66,000 euros, a fairly reasonable amount considering that other similar specimens have sometimes exceeded six figures.

Source: RM Sotheby’s

