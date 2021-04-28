Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Plus | Prices | Engines

The SUVs have taken over the market and cornered the saloons, even in premium brands. If you take a look at the sales of the Alfa Romeo Giulia they are minority compared to those of the Stelvio, but the Italian firm of Stellantis does not give up and seeks with the new Alfa Giulia Sprint Plus to create a more interesting product.

And, if you love driving, the Giulia is one of the best options among the medium sedans. We saw it in our in-depth test, that yes, it was with the Veloce finish. The Sprint Plus finish seeks to offer an aesthetic differentiation with a sporty touch with the access engines, with an economical price and a better price / product ratio.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Plus (a finish that a few months ago also debuted the Stelvio) differs from the simpler Super finish in details such as 19-inch alloy wheels, black brake calipers, specific logos, titanium exhaust or the rear windows darkened.

If we go to the interior we find seats upholstered in a mixed fabric / leather, multifunction sports leather steering wheel and with the spectacular shift paddles or aluminum pedals.

Very complete also in the equipment section. There is no shortage of bi-xenon headlights, keyless opening and starting, dual-zone climate control, instrument panel with 7-inch screen, the 8.8-inch on-screen navigator compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto that includes a rear view camera … and aids driving such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistant, fatigue warning, blind spot detector, autonomous emergency braking …

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Plus is offered with two mechanics, which are associated with the eight-speed automatic gearbox:

2.0 Turbo 200 hp: gasoline remains at 48,627 euros with discounts.2.2 JTDM of 190 CV: Diesel is priced at 47,281 euros with discounts applied.

Source: Alfa Romeo

