Maintains the 2.9-liter 510 horsepower V6

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is renewed with a series of details that follow the path of what has been seen in conventional variants of the model. The 2.9-liter 510 horsepower V6 is maintained.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2020 It is the subtle renovation presented by the Italian manufacturer of one of the most sporty variants of its saloon, second only to the GTA and GTAm. Again he puts his Italian accent to face other tall models such as the BMW M3 or the Mercedes-AMG C 63. In Audi the model that can be most similar is the RS 5 Sportback.

ALFA ROMEO GIULIA QUADRIFOGLIO 2020: EXTERIOR

The external image of Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2020 it remains almost unchanged with respect to what is already known except for a series of details. The most striking is in the rear, where there are some new LED light groups with burnished lenses. A gloss black finish is also incorporated into the front trefoil and rear emblems.

The Italian firm announces the presence of three new colors for the body, which are red 6C Villa d’Este Red, the ocher GT Junior and the green Montreal.

Alfa Romeo It has also added a new specific 21-inch wheels for this version.

ALFA ROMEO GIULIA QUADRIFOGLIO 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of this sports version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia improvement in subtle details. For example, it incorporates a new steering wheel upholstered in leather and Alcantara with aluminum trim on the arms and with new buttons to control driving assistants.

The center console Now it has a circular selector to control the multimedia system. A gear lever is maintained to handle the gears, something that can also be done from the paddles located behind the steering wheel and anchored to the steering column. There is also a wireless charging surface for mobile phones.

The screen of the multimedia system it is now 8.8 inches. It presents various menus, including one specific to the Quadrifoglio version. In it you can see the temperature of the fluids of some mechanical components, the power used in real time or the instantaneous pressure of the supercharging system. There is also a stopwatch and a data collection system such as acceleration or maximum speed.

The seats are bacquet type and have electric regulation. They can be upholstered in perforated leather. Optionally, some can be incorporated with a carbon fiber structure manufactured by the specialist Sparco.

The trunk has a capacity of 480 liters.

ALFA ROMEO GIULIA QUADRIFOGLIO 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2020 features a set of level 2 driving aids. These include lane keeping assistant, active blind spot assistant, active cruise control, traffic signal recognition with intelligent speed control, the system which suggests that the driver reduce their speed to the detected limit, the heavy traffic assistant and highway assistant and the driver’s attention assistant.

Besides all this, Alfa Romeo has announced that Mopar has created a collection called Quadrifoglio Accessories Line adding elements such as a high-performance exhaust system designed in collaboration with Akrapovič, a burnished taillight kit and a unique body color. In addition, Mopar offers the customer a front grille with a ‘V’ application, the mirror caps and the rear spoiler, also made of carbon.

ALFA ROMEO GIULIA QUADRIFOGLIO 2020: MECHANICAL

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2020 It maintains the well-known 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine of Ferrari origin, capable of developing a power of 510 horsepower and a maximum torque of 600 Newton meters.

The brand has not communicated changes in performance, with which it is understood that it maintains an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 307 km / hour.

The associated gearbox is an eight-speed automatic, and is capable of engaging gears at a speed of 150 milliseconds with Race mode, the sportiest, activated.

The axis responsible for transmitting power to the ground is the rear.

ALFA ROMEO GIULIA QUADRIFOGLIO 2020: PRICE

Alfa Romeo has not yet communicated the price of the Giulia Quadrifoglio 2020.

