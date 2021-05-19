Alfa romeo giulia gta 2021. sports legacy

GTA is the acronym for a legend born in 1965, the Giulia Gran Turismo Alleggerita. Today, the concept evolves into a high-performance, next-generation sedan: the new Giulia GTA and its Giulia GTAm version.both equipped with an upgraded version of the 540-horsepower Alfa Romeo 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine. In addition, they used ultralight materials such as carbon fiber, aluminum and composite materials, which allow them an excellent weight / power ratio.

The Giulia GTA 2021, derived from the current Giulia Quadrifoglio, while it recovers the name used in 1965 by the Giulia Sprint GTA, which was also sold in the GTAm version. And although the GTAm variant is more ‘racing’, both offer the same engine power and between the two only 500 units will be manufactureds. Already the drivers of the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team, Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi, tested the car at the Balocco circuit, in Italy.

In the body there are important modifications that especially affect the aerodynamics and the width of the axles, an additional 50 millimeters in both (1,600 mm at the front and 1,639 mm at the rear). It features specific mufflers, air intakes, diffuser, ailerons, side skirts, wheel arches and 20-inch wheels with single-nut anchorage. Many of the pieces are totally or partially manufactured in carbon fiber, while the suspension got changes in geometry, bushings, springs and shock absorbers.

Its aggressive aesthetics is the result of the new aerodynamic kit that incorporates. This one was developed hand in hand with Sauber Engineering and includes new front skirts, an active front splitter, a dedicated rear spoiler and a large air diffuser. The bodywork is available in GTA Red, Trophy White and Montreal Green colors, paying homage to the Italian flag.

The tuned engine produces an additional 30 horsepower, reaching 540 units (in both versions). One of the modifications is the Akrapovic exhaust system made of titanium, with double exit and rear central location. The interior offers elements and upholstery in carbon fiber and Alcantara, with semi-bucket seats for the GTA and a carbon-frame bucket for the GTAm. What’s more, GTAm adds a metal half cage for roll protection, Sabelt harnesses with six anchor points, receptacles for two Bell helmets, Alpinestars overalls, gloves and footwear, a Goodwool tarp to cover the car and a driving course at the Alfa Romeo Academy.

To further lighten the GTAm’s weight, they removed the rear door panels, replaced the front door handles with cloth tapes, and the window frames are now made of polycarbonate, just like racing cars. Alfa Romeo says that this version, the lightest, can go from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds if the Launch Control system is used.

The purchase is made with advance reservation And although Alfa Romeo does not say how many units it will make of each, it did reveal their prices: $ 211,000 for the GTA and $ 217,000 for the GTAm.

