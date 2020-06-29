Räikkönen: “Now you have to turn to work”

Giovinazzi: “I am not worried if I have rusted after so long”

Finally, the activity returns to the tracks in Formula 1 after the break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Alfa Romeo team is with batteries charged to start the season. Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi will start their second season with the team, who knows if the last of both.

Kimi raikkonen:

“It will be weird to run again in these conditions, but I am sure that once we get into the car we will not focus on restrictions, only on doing our job. The break has been an opportunity to spend time with my family, but now you have to turn to work. ”

“With many races in a small space, we need to get the most out of each event, and score as many points as possible the better. It is difficult to predict where each one is, but we will know soon.”

Antonio Giovinazzi:

“We are back in action this weekend and I can’t wait to get back in the car. It has been a very gloomy few months for everyone, with my family and friends in Italy, it has touched me personally personally. Running again is one more step to The normality”.

“I am curious to see where each one is and see what happens with two races at the same location, Austria. It will be the first time that it happens in Formula 1, so it will be necessary to adapt. I am not worried if I have rusted after so long I did not run for two years between 2017 and 2019, so I will try to make this an advantage. ”

Frédéric Vasseur, team leader:

“It has been a long time after the last race in Abu Dhabi, so we look forward to competing again: this is what drives us and what we have been working all season for. Of course the situation will be different, given the restrictions forced by the pandemic, but we are sure that the measures of the FIA ​​and Formula 1 will keep us safe. ”

“The first race of the year is usually chaotic, and that’s where the opportunities come out. We need to be vigilant to take advantage of them. Running again here in a week will be a new experience, but we hope that the fight in the middle zone will be so tight to make both races open and unpredictable. ”

