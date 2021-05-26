Alf, Fraggel Rock, Verano Azul … 8 classic series and where to watch them online

You will have no more tears to shed after the nostalgia of so many series from past decades.

To evoke ages past It can be a thing of chive grandparents, those people who think that past times were better, that we do not say they were not, and that current cinema and series they lack magic, a magic that came in the form of childhood memories. We have thoroughly reviewed and dived in streaming platforms and we have achieved rescue some series, we had already recommended films from the 80s and 90s, which will not need a presentation, if what you were looking for were titles from the last century.

Since we want to try to please everyone, our series selection ranges from the smallest audience, those who took their first steps in the decade of the 80’s, even adults who longingly remember mythical tunes like the famous song of Verano Azul.

A journey of memories aboard unforgettable television series

The goodness of the human being, in Once upon a time the human body, the fun in old age, with The Golden Girls, or the nostalgia from Verano Azul, are some of our choices for this series list, available on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV + and many more.

Fraggel Rock

When we were kids, there was something magical in the T.V. series They do not use people, but animations or puppets. This last case, thanks to the excellent work of Jim Henson, is the one that occupies us with the mysterious and funny Fraggel, what Manzana has seen fit to resuscitate recently. The history? Under us live some little beings, without our being able to observe them, who call themselves Fraggel and who want interact with us, to the rhythm of rock & roll.

Year: 1989 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 118 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Alf

The end of last century brought us a number of movies and television series with the theme alien as the main axis, being Alf one of the characters most remembered by the youngest of the place. This adorable being, coming from a far away planet, which we had the opportunity to see in a homonymous animation series, gave us excellent and unforgettable moments of comedy, despite the fact that the poor cat in the house where he was staying did not think the same about him.

Year: 1989 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 118 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The Simpson

The best known animated family on the planet could not be missing, since I believe that The Simpson represent part of the childhood and adolescence, also adult stage, of millions of people throughout the world and in different generations. The life of the Simpson family, after decades on the air, is so well known that many know their episodes by heart, we all have our Favorite characters and no one doubts that it is one of the most important animation series from the history of television.

Year: 1989 Seasons: 32 Episodes available: 731 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

The prince of Bel Air

The omnipresent Will Smith, adored by his followers, began his career in show business with one of the main roles in this most remembered television series, where he played a young man just off the streets of Philadelphia, landing at the luxurious mansion uncles, together with their uptight cousins, and having to find their place in a elitist society, but that, little by little, he will accept his hilarious way of being.

Year: 1990 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 148 Approximate duration: 25 minutes

Central Brigade

If they exist T.V. series what do we remember in our country, in addition to the last of our recommendations, surely Brigada Central is one of the best memories offered to viewers of the time, in addition to being the Launch pad of renowned actors such as Imanol Arias or Jose Coronado. His argument raises the creation of a new department, made up of elite police officers, to high-flying investigations, such as drug trafficking, serial killers or international crime.

Year: 1989 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 14 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Once upon a time the human body

The oldest of the place you will be with a tear about to appear in your eyes, since this is one of the most mythical series of the 80s, in reference to the Cartoon, and, also, one of those series that once seen are never forgotten. Taking as reference the body, we will have the opportunity to put a face and a voice to those who are part of our body, be they neurons, red blood cells or viruses. It is, in short, a ideal series to watch as a family.

Year: 1986 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 26 Approximate duration: 25 minutes

Seinfeld

When a TV series It bears in its title the name of its protagonist, who also happens to be exactly the same as the actor that represents it, one of the best comedians In the past decades in America, something special has to happen. We are not exaggerating if we speak in terms of one of the best humor series of television history, when we refer to this work, which shows us the life of Jerry in the city of New York, along with his ex-wife and his best friends.

Year: 1989 Seasons: 9 Episodes available: 173 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

Blue summer

No one can deny that they know that phrase from Chanquete is dead!, despite the fact that many people today did not even get to live with the series. However, Blue summer, with his continuous reruns on Spanish Television, has managed to build a reputation for mythical series of our television, with characters as adorable as Piranha or Bea, this being the best definition of the incredible summers that we all have spent when we had no other concern than to grow up and have fun.

Year: 1981 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 20 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

