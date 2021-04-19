Aleyda Ortiz also wins ‘Look Who Baila All Stars’… By the public’s votes



Aleyda Ortiz wins the crowd’s favorite from ‘Mira Quien Baila’.

Photo: Univision / Univision

Aleyda Ortiz also wins ‘Look Who Baila All Stars’, not only Chef Yisus Díaz, he for the judges and she for the votes of the public.

Let’s remember that last week, when it was learned that the four finalists were Aleyda, La Bronca, Chef Yisus and Roberto Hernández, Chiquinquirá Delgado and Borja Voces reported that, from that moment, the public, who this season would not be the one who would choose the winner, but the judges, could award the ‘crowd favorite’ award.

What did this award consist of? In the delivery of $ 10,000 to the foundation they danced for. As we told you, Aleyda is very committed to the empowerment of women, and especially in a very active fight to prevent a woman from following the same path in the past: that of abuse.

That is why chose Hogar Ruth for Battered Women, in Puerto Rico, which is a community organization dedicated to promoting human rights and offering safe and supportive coexistence spaces that save the lives of women, girls and boys.

If you saw the show and did not find out that Aleyda won with your vote, it is not that you missed something, is that, as we have told myself, this season not only the contestants were from Univision, the judges Dayanara Torres, Patricia Manterola and Casper Smart were the ones who decided the winner, but also the reality was recorded several weeks in advance.

That is why a You only saw Aleyda receive the news that she had risen to second place in reality, and you saw her hug and congratulate the winner, her ‘Despierta América’ partner, Yisus.

Is that the announcement of Aleyda Ortiz as the winner, took place in ‘Sal y Pimienta’, the show hosted by Lourdes Stephen and Jomari Goyso.

Near the end of the show, and with the four guest finalists, Jomari and Lourdes announced to Alyeda that she was the winner of ‘crowd favorite’. Something that the presenter herself had intuited when, in an interview with ‘Sal y Pimienta’, she said that she believed that if the public had chosen, she was the one who would take first place.

What does this mean? That possibly, If the vote had been in the hands of the public, as in the previous nine seasons, the presenter of ‘Gangas and Deals’ would have won the victory.