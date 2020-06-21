Despite the heavy investment made by the Verdiblanco team for Ruby last summer, which he signed until 2022, the club has decided to dispense with his services after the last defeat won by the Andalusian team against Athletic. Alexis Trujillo, coordinator of the Sports Area, will take charge of the Betis until the end of the season. In this way, a search is sought that allows the team to reach European positions, something that has 12 points.

The Betis statement on the dismissal of Rubi and the arrival of Alexis Trujillo in his place

« The board of directors of Real Betis Balompié has decided tonight that Alexis will take charge of the Verdiblanc first teamor. The former Heliopolitan captain, current coordinator of the Club’s Sports Area, will occupy the Betic bench until the end of this season« , Has started saying the verdiblanco set.

« Humberto Alexis Trujillo Oramas wore the Real Betis Balompié shirt for seven seasons, in which he played a total of 264 official matches. He has already led the team in the final two games of the 2016-17 season.”, Betis has continued.

The Andalusian team has also dedicated a few words to Rubi in the statement issued in this regard: “Likewise, Real Betis wants to thank Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’ and his entire coaching staff for the services provided to the entity, highlighting his professionalism and dedication. The Club wishes them all the best in their future sporting journeys ”.

Alexis Trujillo will take over Betis until the end of the season

Looking ahead to the next year, the Verdiblanco team is willing to make a strong investment in a coach who will lead their new project. Although months ago Javi Grace he seemed the big favorite to take the reins of the Betisnow it seems to be Marcelino García Toral the one with the most support within the club. Also like Manuel Pellegrini, option that would be endorsed by the Andalusian team captain, Joaquín Sánchez, who already coincided with him in the Malaga.