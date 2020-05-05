More than ever, this period of inactivity has reactivated the debate over the salary difference between the different layers of tennis like never before. Many players have put the need to change the way money is distributed again, which is no other way than changing tennis. With everything exposed, and being a time of reflection and action in various directions, it is very difficult for ATP to escape this need without having done anything for it. But at what point does a tennis player start earning real money? A week ago, Carlos Gómez Herrera, current 428 in the world, gave us information about it in our podcast. Today, in the pages of L’Equipe, Alexis Tetang, former agent of players, currently linked to minor tournaments, gives some more data that reflects what a world is that, for him, is completely unknown, including the parents of the players , who believe that starting a tennis career is a panacea.

“You start living” normally, “correctly, when you are in the 250 if you know how to organize your calendar and manage profits well,” says Tetang of when a player can start earning money. “You can have your capital, thanks to your family, or private sponsors, in countries like Russia, where sponsors can pay you 40-50,000 euros a year. Team matches (the interleague from France or Germany) play an important role there, Sometimes you can earn € 40,000 between June and July in Germany, and a small check of 20,000 in France. You can earn between € 700 and € 800 per week in the smaller circuits of France. Generally speaking, with that calendar you can earn around 2000 euros per month “.

Also interesting and important is knowing how to recognize what is understood by professional and who can be considered a professional tennis player, a concept in which Tetang expands. “The reform of the ITF (first called in 2019” Transition Tour “and later” World Tennis Tour “) aimed to redefine the professional circuit, clarifying it and drastically reducing its access, leaving out those classified among the top-600 to the top-800. They called themselves professional players, but they had no retirement or contribution to social security. If you want to be a professional player, you put means and you have goals, otherwise you have to stop, do not do things to call yourself professional when you don’t You are. In the end it means what it means: you make a living playing tennis. And not “we play tennis and it’s the parents who finance it. It is the seriousness of the project that conditions everything. If you want to help certain players, you should see, for example, the number of tournaments they play per year. “

-About the term “professional”:

“We are in the field of competition. Who says competition, says merit. If we start encouraging people to be part of a system when they do not have results yet, it is complicated. The simple fact of being professionals with scholarships … is not going with the spirit of competition. It’s like that. If we break the competitive spirit, it is no longer the same sport. Two ATP points are a failure. Like being a lawyer without clients. In my opinion, what should be done is an effort to explain the ins and outs of the professional environment from the beginning, especially to parents. What to do to get there? Young people in a club, with parents, often imagine that they will be professional players. It’s easy to say that word, ‘professional’. People don’t know what they’re getting into. Everyone has a dream. When you start a career, it’s a little naive. We try our luck at adventure. We don’t plan much. How many people do you see who don’t know how to manage because they haven’t planned? nothing? But once you are inside, you are locked up, you can only go forward, you can have a little notoriety in certain circuits and you don’t want to get out of it either.

